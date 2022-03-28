ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Supreme Court agrees to review California law on pork sales

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 1 day ago

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Supreme Court said Monday it would review a challenge to a California law that set certain conditions for pork sold in the state.

The case stems from a 2018 ballot measure where California voters approved the nation’s toughest living space standards for breeding pigs. Two agricultural associations challenging the law say almost no farms satisfy those conditions. They say the “massive costs of complying” with the law will “fall almost exclusively on out-of-state farmers" and that the costs will be passed on to consumers nationwide.

The law had a Jan. 1 effective date, but California is currently allowing the continued sale of pork processed under the old rules.

The groups challenging the law are the National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau Federation. The case is expected to be argued after the court begins its new term in October.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
San Francisco Chronicle

California Supreme Court will decide if job-screening companies can ask applicants intimate medical questions

California bars employers from asking job applicants about their physical or mental health, at least until they've been offered a job. But an occupational health company requires job-seekers with thousands of California businesses to disclose, for example, whether they’ve had venereal disease, diarrhea, constipation or menstrual problems. On Wednesday,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
Outsider.com

Steven Seagal Sells 5,000-Acre California Cattle Ranch for Massive Price

American actor, screenwriter, and martial artist Steven Seagal has reportedly sold his 5,000-acre California cattle ranch for a massive price. According to The Real Deal, the property is located in remote Siskiyou County. It also operates as a nature preserve and cattle ranch under the name Lava Lakes Nature Preserve. The ranch’s description in the listing reads as being a “hidden and private paradise” it also hit the market in 2014 and 2015 with an asking price of $12 million.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Californians could soon get $400 gas rebate

State lawmakers are expected to announce a $400 gas rebate proposal on Thursday for every California taxpayer. The $9 billion funds would come from the state’s budget surplus, which is expected to be far more than the $45 billion projected in January.  Lawmakers said the $400 should help offset the gas tax Californians are paying […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Manchin joins Senate Republicans to BLOCK bill that would have codified abortion rights in federal law with Supreme Court preparing to rule on Roe v Wade

Sen. Joe Manchin joined with his GOP colleagues to block a bill that would have codified the right to an abortion after states across the country have restricted the practice. The bill was widely expected to fail, but Democratic leaders put it up to a vote in a show of support for abortion rights ahead of the Supreme Court's impending ruling on Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Law#U S Supreme Court#Farm Bureau#Ap#The Supreme Court#The Associated Press
Robb Report

The Ex-CEO of Levi Strauss Just Listed His Northern California Horse Ranch for $25 Million

Click here to read the full article. All you’ll need to bring to this ranch is your trusty pair of Levi’s. Former Levi Strauss & Co. CEO Bob Haas, the great-great-grandnephew of the company’s founder, Levi Strauss, recently listed his 4,000-acre ranch for $25 million.  Known as Willow Creek Ranch, the property is located in McCloud, California, 230 miles north of Sacramento and next to Mount Shasta. The property includes 3,000 acres of forested land, a creek that trickles three miles through the grounds and a private, five-acre lake that can accommodate water sports and boating. The emphasis is on pristine nature...
MCCLOUD, CA
WyoFile

A dangerous game of chicken on the Colorado River

Seven Western states and their leaders — all depending on water from the Colorado River — remain divided. Opinion — Split into basins by an imaginary border at Lees Ferry, Arizona, each state can share blame for the rapid depletion of reservoirs that once held over four years’ flow of the Colorado River. But now, Lake Powell and Lake Mead edge closer to empty. With water savings gone, the Lower Basin has been trying to cope, though the Upper Basin carries on business as usual. Meanwhile, 40 millions Americans depend on flows from this over-diverted river.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in California

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 954,913 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 292 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In California, deaths attributable to the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
WKYT 27

Marsy’s Law returns to Kentucky Supreme Court for ruling

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Marcy’s law, which has been passed by Kentucky voters twice, is back before the Kentucky supreme court Thursday morning. Both sides made their cases and took plenty of questions from the justices as to how Marcy’s law fits into the established laws of Kentucky. The prosecutors said that Marcy’s Law didn’t pass the steps to even get on the ballot, while the defense argued that their opponents didn’t have a case.
KENTUCKY STATE
KTLA

California grocery workers vote on whether to strike

Thousands of southern and central California grocery workers started voting Monday on whether to authorize their union to call a strike against several major supermarket chains. About 47,000 workers at hundreds of Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions stores are eligible to vote this week. Results are expected to be released on March 27. The possible […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
86K+
Followers
97K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy