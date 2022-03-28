ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Supreme Court agrees to review California law on pork sales

 1 day ago

The Supreme Court said Monday it would review a challenge to a California law that set certain conditions for pork sold in the state.

The case stems from a 2018 ballot measure where California voters approved the nation’s toughest living space standards for breeding pigs. Two agricultural associations challenging the law say almost no farms satisfy those conditions. They say the “massive costs of complying” with the law will “fall almost exclusively on out-of-state farmers" and that the costs will be passed on to consumers nationwide.

The law had a Jan. 1 effective date, but California is currently allowing the continued sale of pork processed under the old rules.

The groups challenging the law are the National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau Federation. The case is expected to be argued after the court begins its new term in October.

That 1 Guy
22h ago

Agribusiness? Who are these farmers from out-of-state, who mind you, the Feds gave billions to in covid relief, for this very purpose? Where the money go?

John Steffy
21h ago

This was put in place to satisfy all the illegals in california who's religious beliefs our against eating pork. And that's the only reason. Califonia should be removed as an American State. I remember in the 60s when they said califonia would someday be a part of the Pacific ocean through landslides and earthquakes. I'm still waiting.

Daily Mail

Manchin joins Senate Republicans to BLOCK bill that would have codified abortion rights in federal law with Supreme Court preparing to rule on Roe v Wade

Sen. Joe Manchin joined with his GOP colleagues to block a bill that would have codified the right to an abortion after states across the country have restricted the practice. The bill was widely expected to fail, but Democratic leaders put it up to a vote in a show of support for abortion rights ahead of the Supreme Court's impending ruling on Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Bossip

Out Of Order! White Sheriff Blocked Black Law Student From Entering Court, Confuses Her For A Criminal Client

Even when a Black law student is heading into court to work, racists find a way to put Blackness on trial. Future lawyer Brooklyn Crockton gets paid to talk, but a recent racist run-in left her speechless. Revolt reports the Roger Williams University third law student was at Garrahy Judicial Complex in Rhode Island to represent a client when a White sheriff singled her out from a group of attorneys and denied her access to the courtroom.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
