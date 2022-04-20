MiniStocker // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Peoria

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Peoria on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

You may also like: Closest national parks to Peoria

Tripadvisor

#18. Avanti's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (62 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8517 N Knoxville Ave, Peoria, IL 61615-2033

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Peoria Pizza and Works

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (38 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3921 N Prospect Rd, Peoria Heights, IL 61616-7712

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Avanti's Ristorante

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (62 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 4711 N Rockwood Dr, Peoria, IL 61615-3628

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. La Gondola Spaghetti House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: not available

- Address: 700 E War Memorial Dr, Peoria, IL 61614-7500

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Monical's Pizza

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (26 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4100 W Willow Knolls Dr Ste C8, Peoria, IL 61615-4405

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Peoria

Tripadvisor

#13. Bacci Pizza Express

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (22 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 1222 W Bradley Ave, Peoria, IL 61606-1726

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Hoops Pub & Pizza

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (99 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Pub

- Price: $

- Address: 516 Main St, Peoria, IL 61602-1029

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Chicago Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American

- Price: $

- Address: 814 W Pioneer Pkwy, Peoria, IL 61615-2145

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Cheese Nuts

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5901 N Prospect Avenue, Peoria, IL 61614-4358

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Monical's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 4408 N Knoxville Ave, Peoria, IL 61614-6084

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: How Peoria feels about climate change

Tripadvisor

#8. Pizza Ranch

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (54 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4114 N Brandywine Dr., Peoria, IL 61614

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Nick-N-Willy’s Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4700 N University St, Peoria, IL 61614-5890

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Old Chicago

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (93 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7610 N Grand Prairie Dr, Peoria, IL 61615-9240

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Double A's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (82 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7716 Il-91, Peoria, IL 61615

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Brienzo's Wood Fired Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (69 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4450 N Prospect Rd Ste C-12 Located in Heritage Square, Peoria, IL 61616-6578

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest paying jobs that require a 2 year degree in Peoria

Tripadvisor

#3. Avantis Ristorante

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (228 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 1301 W Main St, Peoria, IL 61606-1148

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Agatucci's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (96 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2607 N University St, Peoria, IL 61604-2640

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Firehouse Pizza & Pub

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (64 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 240 S Main St, East Peoria, IL 61611-2459

- Read more on Tripadvisor