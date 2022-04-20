Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Peoria
There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Peoria on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.
Tripadvisor
#18. Avanti's Italian Restaurant
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8517 N Knoxville Ave, Peoria, IL 61615-2033
Tripadvisor
#17. Peoria Pizza and Works
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3921 N Prospect Rd, Peoria Heights, IL 61616-7712
Tripadvisor
#16. Avanti's Ristorante
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 4711 N Rockwood Dr, Peoria, IL 61615-3628
Tripadvisor
#15. La Gondola Spaghetti House
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: not available
- Address: 700 E War Memorial Dr, Peoria, IL 61614-7500
Tripadvisor
#14. Monical's Pizza
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4100 W Willow Knolls Dr Ste C8, Peoria, IL 61615-4405
Tripadvisor
#13. Bacci Pizza Express
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1222 W Bradley Ave, Peoria, IL 61606-1726
Tripadvisor
#12. Hoops Pub & Pizza
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (99 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Pub
- Price: $
- Address: 516 Main St, Peoria, IL 61602-1029
Tripadvisor
#11. Chicago Grill
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American
- Price: $
- Address: 814 W Pioneer Pkwy, Peoria, IL 61615-2145
Tripadvisor
#10. Cheese Nuts
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5901 N Prospect Avenue, Peoria, IL 61614-4358
Tripadvisor
#9. Monical's Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 4408 N Knoxville Ave, Peoria, IL 61614-6084
Tripadvisor
#8. Pizza Ranch
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4114 N Brandywine Dr., Peoria, IL 61614
Tripadvisor
#7. Nick-N-Willy’s Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4700 N University St, Peoria, IL 61614-5890
Tripadvisor
#6. Old Chicago
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (93 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7610 N Grand Prairie Dr, Peoria, IL 61615-9240
Tripadvisor
#5. Double A's
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (82 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7716 Il-91, Peoria, IL 61615
Tripadvisor
#4. Brienzo's Wood Fired Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (69 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4450 N Prospect Rd Ste C-12 Located in Heritage Square, Peoria, IL 61616-6578
Tripadvisor
#3. Avantis Ristorante
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (228 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1301 W Main St, Peoria, IL 61606-1148
Tripadvisor
#2. Agatucci's Restaurant
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (96 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2607 N University St, Peoria, IL 61604-2640
Tripadvisor
#1. Firehouse Pizza & Pub
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (64 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 240 S Main St, East Peoria, IL 61611-2459
