ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Rams' 2022 NFL draft hat is here

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HGCyB_0erwt6u000

The Los Angeles Rams won’t be putting a hat with their logo on a first-round pick this year after acquiring Matthew Stafford last offseason, but they still have an official 2022 NFL draft hat like the rest of the league.

The NFL and New Era released draft hats for each team on Monday and each cap features black top panels and a blue visor. Los Angeles is written in yellow script across the front, with “RAMS” written in block lettering in the background.

The Rams put their LA logo on the back instead of the Ram head, which probably won’t many many fans very happy.

The fitted hat retails for $43.99 and the stretch cap is $35.99. Both are available on the Rams’ online shop beginning on Monday. There are also snapback versions and an adjustable low-profile hat for sale, too.

So what are your thoughts on this year’s draft hats? Share your take in the comments below.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Another “Bombshell” NFL Trade Might Be Coming Soon

The 2022 NFL offseason has been, arguably, the wildest offseason in league history. So far, we’ve seen Tom Brady come out of retirement, Russell Wilson traded to the Broncos, Davante Adams traded to the Raiders, Tyreek Hill traded to the Dolphins, Carson Wentz traded to the Commanders, Deshaun Watson traded to the Browns, Amari Cooper also traded to the Browns…and plenty of other notable moves.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Browns star thinks Baker Mayfield made big mistake

Former Cleveland Browns star Joe Thomas thinks Baker Mayfield made a big mistake with how he handled his trade demand. Thomas appeared on “The Thom & Hawk Football Show” and questioned whether Mayfield “overplayed his hand” by demanding a trade after Cleveland’s pursuit of Deshaun Watson went public. Thomas felt that Mayfield made a mistake by not trying to work things out with the organization when Watson initially turned the Browns down.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Wide Receiver Wants To Return To The League

A former wide receiver who last played in the National Football League in 2019 is hoping to return to the league this year. De’Anthony Thomas, who opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic, played for the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League in 2021. However,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
The Spun

There’s 1 Team Still Getting Mentioned For Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played in the National Football League since 2016, but the free agent quarterback is interested in a comeback. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has been working out with various NFL wide receivers this offseason, hoping to land a contract with a team. According to Kaepernick’s...
NFL
abc27 News

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back sought in fatal stabbing

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities have issued a warrant for the arrest of former Pittsburgh Steeler running back Eric Wilkerson on charges stemming from a fatal stabbing. The 55-year-old was charged with aggravated murder in the death of 46-year-old Brian Weems III. According to Cleveland police, the men had argued in an apartment on Wednesday. Wilkerson […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Nfl Draft#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#New Era
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Josh Allen Has 1-Word Response For Trevon Diggs

On Saturday Trevon Diggs sent Buffalo Bills fans into a panic with his tweet about his brother, Stefon Diggs. “I’ve always wanted to play on the same team as my brother,” Trevon tweeted. “14 to Dallas would be [fire emoji].”. Is it time to panic that Stefon...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

49ers Get Troubling Jimmy Garoppolo News: Fans React

NFL insider Mike Florio revealed on Saturday that no one knows how the Jimmy Garoppolo situation is going to play out. That probably means even the 49ers are unsure of what to do at this point. Garoppolo is in contract with San Francisco for one more year. He’s also not...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Is Very Ready For The Masters

The Masters are less than two weeks away. The 2022 edition of the legendary major golf tournament is set to begin on Thursday, April 7. The tournament will run through Sunday, April 10. Is Tiger Woods going to play? What will the field be like without Phil Mickelson, who is...
GOLF
The Spun

Former Browns Star Names Baker Mayfield’s Biggest Problem

The NFL offseason continues to roll on, and Baker Mayfield’s future remains in limbo. Mayfield is still a member of the Cleveland Browns, but the team doesn’t need him after trading for Deshaun Watson. The trade market for Mayfield has not materialized, leading some to speculate he might have to be a backup somewhere, either with Cleveland or another team.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

New favorite emerges to be selected by Detroit Lions with No. 2 pick

The 2022 NFL Draft will be here before we know it, and as it stands, our Detroit Lions hold the No. 2 overall pick. Prior to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, the consensus was that the Lions would end up landing Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 overall pick as the Jacksonville Jaguars would probably select an offensive tackle with the No. 1 pick.
NFL
College Football HQ

2022 NFL Draft order, schedule

2022 NFL Draft order: When teams are set to pick The next generation of pro football is set to introduce itself to the world this spring. The 2022 NFL Draft is set to take place from April 28 to April 30 in Las Vegas. Once again, the best players college football has to offer will get a chance to ...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

90K+
Followers
138K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy