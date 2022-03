In Europe, the horrific Russian invasion of Ukraine has triggered not only a huge refugee crisis, but a push for climate action. While hopes for peace rely on the harsh sanctions placed on Russia, these financial measures are undermined every day by the natural gas which, even now, flows through Ukrainian pipelines from Russia to the rest of Europe. It’s no exaggeration to suggest that the reliance on Russian gas is helping them stay in the war.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO