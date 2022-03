The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality fined the City of Lowell nearly $2,400 for discharging untreated sewage into Dexter Reservoir and exceeding limits in its wastewater permit, according to a Feb. 18 penalty notice. The City of Lowell on Nov. 11 spilled about 686 gallons of untreated sewage into Dexter Reservoir from an Alder Street pump station. The city is only permitted to discharge treated wastewater in the Middle Fork Willamette River. ...

LOWELL, OR ・ 24 MINUTES AGO