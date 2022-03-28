ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jared Goff will be on 'Hard Knocks' for the 3rd time and everyone had jokes

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BANHM_0erws1fQ00

Jared Goff might start collecting a check from HBO just like he does from the Detroit Lions with how often he’s appearing on their hit show “Hard Knocks.”

The Lions have been selected as the team to star on “Hard Knocks” this season, which means Goff will be on the show for the third time in his career. The Rams were the focus of the series during Goff’s rookie year in 2016, which was the team’s first season back in Los Angeles.

The Rams and Chargers then appeared on “Hard Knocks” in 2020, the first time two teams were featured on HBO’s series. Now, he’ll be on it again, this time with the Lions.

After the news was announced, everyone on Twitter had jokes about Goff’s recurring role in the show.

Comments / 0

Related
Bradenton Herald

Former Rams QB Jared Goff to Appear on Hard Knocks Yet Again

It seems if you have Jared Goff on your roster, the chances of your team being the team on Hard Knocks increase. The 2022 Hard Knocks: Training Camp participant was announced on Monday morning and it will be the Detroit Lions, home of former Rams quarterback Jared Goff. It will...
NFL
The Spun

Another “Bombshell” NFL Trade Might Be Coming Soon

The 2022 NFL offseason has been, arguably, the wildest offseason in league history. So far, we’ve seen Tom Brady come out of retirement, Russell Wilson traded to the Broncos, Davante Adams traded to the Raiders, Tyreek Hill traded to the Dolphins, Carson Wentz traded to the Commanders, Deshaun Watson traded to the Browns, Amari Cooper also traded to the Browns…and plenty of other notable moves.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Mason
Person
Donte Jackson
The Spun

Former NFL Wide Receiver Wants To Return To The League

A former wide receiver who last played in the National Football League in 2019 is hoping to return to the league this year. De’Anthony Thomas, who opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic, played for the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League in 2021. However,...
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

7-Round NFL Mock Draft will upset many Detroit Lions fans

The 2022 NFL Draft is coming fast, which means everybody will be releasing mock drafts to give their opinion on what the Detroit Lions should do. The latest mock draft we have come across is from Ryan Matthews of POD and he has the Lions making what would be a controversial pick but selecting QB Malik Willis with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hard Knocks#Chargers#American Football#Hbo#The Detroit Lions#Jackphelpz
Empire Sports Media

New York Giants 1st Round Mock Draft: Trading back at No. 5 for a massive haul

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen is keen on the idea of trading back in the first round and acquiring more draft capital. However, the return depends heavily on the quarterback market. If teams view Malik Willis out of Liberty and Kenny Pickett from Pittsburgh as premium level prospects, the Giants can price gouge opposing clubs looking to move up. The Giants already have an advantage with their picks in the 1st round.
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Tyreek Hill’s Mystery Girlfriend Has Been Identified

Tyreek Hill is officially a member of the Miami Dolphins. Earlier this week, the Kansas City Chiefs traded their star wide receiver to the Miami Dolphins in the latest blockbuster move of the 2022 NFL offseason. Hill is excited to be playing in Miami, which is near home for the...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jason Cabinda explains what he does as the Lions 'Superback'

Jason Cabinda is back for another season with the Detroit Lions, signing a two-year deal to remain as the team’s starting fullback. But the Lions internally refer to Cabinda, who entered the NFL as a linebacker in 2018, by the more lofty moniker of “Superback”. It’s a role he has embraced and progressed nicely into being a really useful weapon in Detroit in the two years since he made the switch from defense to offense.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL passes Colts' overtime possession proposal

The NFL passed a rule change pertaining to team possessions during overtime, which was initially proposed by the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles. The Colts and Eagles both proposed a change to the overtime rules so that both teams get a possession. After the wild finish to the regular-season game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, which ended in a win for the latter without the Bills getting a chance to counter, this proposal gained steam.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

News: Jerry Jones talks Cowboys culture and Gallup's rehab; alleges extortion in paternity case

Jerry Jones speaks. After weeks of uncharacteristic silence from the Cowboys owner, Jones held court at the league meetings with Dallas beat reporters and covered plenty of ground. Over the course of a morning chat, he detailed the team’s draft-day strategy, pulled back the curtain on why the team traded Amari Cooper and how they lost Randy Gregory, updated Michael Gallup’s recovery from ACL surgery, and commented on the Cowboys culture in the wake of several off-the-field scandals. He also found time to ask a judge to throw out the paternity lawsuit pending against him and make some serious allegations of his own about possible extortion.
NFL
The Spun

Jets Are Signing Former No. 3 Overall NFL Draft Pick

The New York Jets are reportedly bringing in a veteran edge rusher. Per Brian Costello of the New York Post, the Jets are signing defensive end Solomon Thomas. Thomas was the third overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and spent his first four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

90K+
Followers
138K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy