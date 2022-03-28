Jared Goff will be on 'Hard Knocks' for the 3rd time and everyone had jokes

Jared Goff might start collecting a check from HBO just like he does from the Detroit Lions with how often he’s appearing on their hit show “Hard Knocks.”

The Lions have been selected as the team to star on “Hard Knocks” this season, which means Goff will be on the show for the third time in his career. The Rams were the focus of the series during Goff’s rookie year in 2016, which was the team’s first season back in Los Angeles.

The Rams and Chargers then appeared on “Hard Knocks” in 2020, the first time two teams were featured on HBO’s series. Now, he’ll be on it again, this time with the Lions.

After the news was announced, everyone on Twitter had jokes about Goff’s recurring role in the show.