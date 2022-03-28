ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Hidden Door Set To Launch Their AI Led Social RPG Experience This Year

By Giavanni Wiley-Miller
mxdwn.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe globally distributed game studio Hidden Door is launching their first experience later this year. After only being established for two years the company is set to tackle, “the impossible problem of generative storytelling.” Gameindustry.biz reports that Hidden Door has accumulated $2 million in funding for their project. Companies and individuals...

games.mxdwn.com

Comments / 0

Related
SVG

Nintendo Switch Finally Added This Long-Awaited Feature

It's hard to argue against the success of the Nintendo Switch. Even though Sony's PlayStation and Microsoft's Xbox remain popular, Nintendo's unique approach of having a legitimately hybrid console that can seamlessly transition to that of a handheld has made its mark on the ever-evolving console market. Even if it remains a holdover from the eighth generation of gaming, the Nintendo Switch's innovative format continues to be viable in the modern marketplace, especially in the wake of supply issues plaguing the next-gen consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Tidal Blades Sequel and RPG Kickstarter Launches

Druid City has launched the Kickstarter for their second Tidal Blades game along with a new tabletop roleplaying game. The new game, Tidal Blades: Rise of the Unfolders, is a standalone sequel to Druid City's first Tidal Blades game, but features an entirely different gameplay engine. The new game is a cooperative dungeon crawler with 21 connected scenarios. Notably, the game introduces the Nexus system, which has players play cards on a 3x3 grid to form combos based on what row and column the cards were placed on. Tidal Blades: Rise of the Unfolders has a planned release of summer 2023.
VIDEO GAMES
technewstoday.com

How to Unlock The Center Map and Ragnarok in ARK: Survival Evolved

Unlocking The Center to use that map involves a process called Ascension, and it is challenging to complete. While it’s necessary on a console to unlock The Center, you don’t have to do it on the PC to host a single-player map of the Center. However, you can...
VIDEO GAMES
Android Police

Samurai Shodown slices its way onto Android to put your fighting skills to the test

We here at AP round up the best Android games each and every week so that everyone can dig into the best releases of the week, and this always includes a standout title, along with a handful of honorable mentions and a summary of the week's mobile gaming news. Our standout this week is Samurai Shodown, a classic Neo Geo fighting game that's still great today. Below the best game of the week, you can find a summary of the week's gaming news, and it was a busy week with tons of interesting happenings. Of course, at the bottom of today's roundup, you'll find a healthy list of honorable mentions that should suit a range of gamers. So if you're on the hunt for the best games released this week, you've come to the right place.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Northzone Makers Fund#Brooklyn Bridge Ventures#Homebrew#Cto#D D#Ai
GeekyGadgets

The Ascent action RPG cyberpunk game launches on PS5

After previously launching on Windows PCs and Xbox Series X|S last year games developer Neon Giant and publisher Curve Digital have this week launched The Ascent cyberpunk game on the PlayStation platform. Making it available to play on the PS5 and PS4 offering both single player and multiplayer action role-playing from an isometric view.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 Stealth Release Surprises PlayStation Fans With Free Game

The PS4 has a new and free game out of nowhere, thanks to a surprise stealth release. The PS5 has been out for a couple of years now, yet the PS4 continues to get plenty of new games. In fact, most games releasing are still coming to the PS4, as the current-gen install base on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X still isn't large enough to warrant skipping out on the monster install size of the PS4 and Xbox One. In a couple more years, this will change, but for now, the PS4 is getting most new releases, and it's still even getting surprise releases like Bleach: Brave Souls, a free game on mobile and PC that has over 60 million downloads.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Reveals New Games for March

Xbox has officially announced a new set of titles coming to the Xbox Game Pass subscription service this month with two of them -- Shredders and The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos -- joining later this week. Xbox Game Pass is additionally set to add titles like Crusader Kings III, Zero Escape: The Nonary Games, and more in the coming weeks. As is typical, the exact platforms these will all be available on differs between console, PC, and via the cloud.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
RPG
Gadget Flow

Microsoft Surface Hub 2 Smart Camera adjusts its frame to people moving around or entering

Undergo remote videoconferences with the Microsoft Surface Hub 2 Smart Camera. It uses AI to dynamically re-frame whenever the presenter moves around, more people enter the room, or a new person interacts. As a result, you don’t need to manually adjust the lens to create a more professional remote meeting. The Microsoft Surface Hub 2 Smart Camera also features a 130° wide field of view, high-quality glass optics, digital pan-tilt-zoom, and a low-light sensor. Combined, these features enhance the overall clarity of your content, which is great for presenting documents or images. Moreover, this gadget offers a sharp focus on the foreground and background, so viewers can see everything clearly and precisely. Above all, its compact form enables it to blend into your office space. Overall, reduce limitations with remote teams with this compact camera that allows others to see your facial expressions.
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

Every Secret Steam Deck Shortcut You Need to Know

The Steam Deck is Valve's fantastic handheld console that blends the on-the-go ease of a Nintendo Switch with the power of a gaming PC. One of the best things about the Steam Deck is that its compatible with a plethora of PC games right out of the box. If you...
VIDEO GAMES
SPY

Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: 43% Off Dockers, $120 eero Pro Mesh Router, $30 Facial Steamer

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Jump in with 40% off Champion’s Powerblend Fleece Crew sweatshirts in a wide variety of colors, then proceed to...
SHOPPING
TechRadar

Netflix debuts a brand new feature, and it might save your favorite show from being canceled...

Netflix has added a new feature to its service as it seeks to find out more about the tastes of its subscribers. The streaming giant has always given its customers the chance to rate the shows and movies they watch to help its algorithm offer up future recommendations, but previously that had been confined to two binary choices, "I like this" and "Not for me". Now though, the streamer is branching out and it has added a third choice, "Love this!".
TV & VIDEOS
Nature.com

What's wrong with my experiment?: The impact of hidden variables on neuropsychopharmacology research

The field of neuropsychopharmacology relies on behavioral assays to quantify behavioral processes related to mental illness and substance use disorders. Although these assays have been highly informative, sometimes laboratories have unpublished datasets from experiments that "didn't work". Often this is because expected outcomes were not observed in positive or negative control groups. While this can be due to experimenter error, an important alternative is that under-appreciated environmental factors can have a major impact on results. "Hidden variables" such as circadian cycles, husbandry, and social environments are often omitted in methods sections, even though there is a strong body of literature documenting their impact on physiological and behavioral outcomes. Applying this knowledge in a more critical manner could provide behavioral neuroscientists with tools to develop better testing methods, improve the external validity of behavioral techniques, and make better comparisons of experimental data across institutions. Here we review the potential impact of "hidden variables" that are commonly overlooked such as light-dark cycles, transport stress, cage ventilation, and social housing structure. While some of these conditions may not be under direct control of investigators, it does not diminish the potential impact of these variables on experimental results. We provide recommendations to investigators on which variables to report in publications and how to address "hidden variables" that impact their experimental results.
MENTAL HEALTH
HIT Consultant

NVIDIA Launches AI Computing Platform for Medical Devices

– NVIDIA today introduced Clara Holoscan MGX, a platform for the medical device industry to develop and deploy real-time AI applications at the edge, specifically designed to meet required regulatory standards. – Clara Holoscan MGX expands the Clara Holoscan platform to provide an all-in-one, medical-grade reference architecture, as well as...
ELECTRONICS
dailyhodl.com

Odin Nine Worlds Official Whitelist Opens for the Much-Awaited NFT Metaverse Game

Odin, a decentralized system based on an open protocol, has announced the official opening of their whitelist for the much-awaited NFT metaverse game, Nine Worlds – an Odin and Dataverse project. Nine Worlds, the post-Ragnarok play-to-earn game powered by Dataverse and Odin Protocol, combines a one-of-a-kind Norse and Viking...
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

‘Bloodborne Kart’ reimagines FromSoftware’s classic RPG as a PS1-era arcade racer

A hunter must hunt, and so too must they race, according to the creator of the recently released PS1 “” of FromSoftware’s . This week, Bloodborne PSX developer Lilith Walther announced she’s working on Bloodborne Kart, a project she plans to release “when it’s ready.” As you can probably guess from its title, Bloodborne Kart looks to reimagine the sprawling city of Yharnam as the setting for an arcade racer.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

PS Plus and PS Now merge to create all new three-tier PlayStation service launching in June

Sony has announced the highly anticipated overhaul to its Playstation Plus subscription service, effectively combining it with the company’s cloud-gaming service, Playstation Now.Dubbed “Project Spartacus” before launch, this updated offering for Playstation subscribers will provide access to Sony’s library of retro titles from earlier consoles as well as access to exclusive demos of upcoming titles ahead of their release.The all new and improved Playstation Plus will be launching in June 2022 with three payment options for new and existing subscribers: “essential”, “extra” and “premium”.The essential tier will cost the same as the current Playstation Plus subscription and will effectively offer...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

PSVR 2 is already wowing developers

A select number of developers have been getting their hands on PSVR 2 at GDC 2022, and one dev, in particular, has shared what their first experience was like with Sony's new headset. In a post on Resetera (thanks, Push Square), an anonymous developer at Truant Pixel had positive words...
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

PlayStation Finally Confirms What We All Suspected

The PlayStation brand has been under intense scrutiny for months now. Since last year, rumors have circulated surrounding the gaming giant's attempts at creating its very own equivalent to Xbox's monstrously successful Game Pass program. Since then, State of Play events have come and gone — and PlayStation added fuel to the rumors by phasing out PlayStation Now gift cards — but there has been no definitive sign of an upgraded subscription service from Sony. Until now.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy