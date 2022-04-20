ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Youngstown

By Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wd8QL_0erwqJOp00
Joshua Resnick // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Youngstown

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Youngstown on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PB5tO_0erwqJOp00
Tripadvisor

#14. Melfi and Santangelo

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 909 N State St, Girard, OH 44420-1741
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e7Hla_0erwqJOp00
Tripadvisor

#13. La Rocca's Pizza & Pasta

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6505 Clingan Rd, Poland, Youngstown, OH 44514
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BdA9m_0erwqJOp00
Tripadvisor

#12. Cocca's Pizza

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7144 Market St, Boardman, Youngstown, OH 44512-4511
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LFwLy_0erwqJOp00
Tripadvisor

#11. Uptown Pizza

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 6041 Market St, Youngstown, OH 44512-2919
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M0I2O_0erwqJOp00
Tripadvisor

#10. Bruno Brothers Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7401 Market St Rm 887, Youngstown, OH 44512-5621
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LhVx4_0erwqJOp00
Tripadvisor

#9. Boardman Belleria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8485 Market St, Boardman, Youngstown, OH 44512-6725
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zZ8bO_0erwqJOp00
Tripadvisor

#8. Cornersburg Pizza Boardman

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: not available
- Address: 234 Boardman Canfield Rd, Boardman, Youngstown, OH 44512-4805
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2emn2H_0erwqJOp00
Tripadvisor

#7. Inner Circle Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (113 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6579 Ironwood Blvd, Canfield, Youngstown, OH 44406-8513
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gHlFd_0erwqJOp00
Tripadvisor

#6. Uptown Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 2940 Belmont Ave, Youngstown, OH 44505-1834
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o71hn_0erwqJOp00
Tripadvisor

#5. Wedgewood Fernando's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 6200 South Ave, Youngstown, OH 44512-3616
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pgWk5_0erwqJOp00
Tripadvisor

#4. Avalon Downtown

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 17 W Federal St, Youngstown, OH 44503-1411
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06BV6g_0erwqJOp00
Tripadvisor

#3. Belleria Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 882 W Liberty St, Hubbard, OH 44425-1753
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wW6gb_0erwqJOp00
Tripadvisor

#2. The Elmton

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (106 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $
- Address: 584 5th St, Struthers, OH 44471-1846
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K4Dsn_0erwqJOp00
Tripadvisor

#1. Wedgewood Fernando's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (138 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1622 S Raccoon Rd, Youngstown, OH 44515-4528
