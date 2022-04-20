Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Youngstown
There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Youngstown on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.
Tripadvisor
#14. Melfi and Santangelo
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 909 N State St, Girard, OH 44420-1741
Tripadvisor
#13. La Rocca's Pizza & Pasta
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6505 Clingan Rd, Poland, Youngstown, OH 44514
Tripadvisor
#12. Cocca's Pizza
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7144 Market St, Boardman, Youngstown, OH 44512-4511
Tripadvisor
#11. Uptown Pizza
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 6041 Market St, Youngstown, OH 44512-2919
Tripadvisor
#10. Bruno Brothers Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7401 Market St Rm 887, Youngstown, OH 44512-5621
Tripadvisor
#9. Boardman Belleria
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8485 Market St, Boardman, Youngstown, OH 44512-6725
Tripadvisor
#8. Cornersburg Pizza Boardman
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: not available
- Address: 234 Boardman Canfield Rd, Boardman, Youngstown, OH 44512-4805
Tripadvisor
#7. Inner Circle Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (113 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6579 Ironwood Blvd, Canfield, Youngstown, OH 44406-8513
Tripadvisor
#6. Uptown Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 2940 Belmont Ave, Youngstown, OH 44505-1834
Tripadvisor
#5. Wedgewood Fernando's Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 6200 South Ave, Youngstown, OH 44512-3616
Tripadvisor
#4. Avalon Downtown
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 17 W Federal St, Youngstown, OH 44503-1411
Tripadvisor
#3. Belleria Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 882 W Liberty St, Hubbard, OH 44425-1753
Tripadvisor
#2. The Elmton
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (106 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $
- Address: 584 5th St, Struthers, OH 44471-1846
Tripadvisor
#1. Wedgewood Fernando's Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (138 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1622 S Raccoon Rd, Youngstown, OH 44515-4528
