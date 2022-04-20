ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Shreveport

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38szpy_0erwqIW600
bbernard // Shutterstock

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Shreveport on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GRZ9j_0erwqIW600
Tripadvisor

#11. Johnny's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4100 Barksdale Blvd Ste 121, Bossier City, LA 71112-3900
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WexjB_0erwqIW600
Tripadvisor

#10. Johnny's Pizza House

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 2016 Airline Dr, Bossier City, LA 71111-3204
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=190eUO_0erwqIW600
Tripadvisor

#9. Johnny's Pizza House

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 210 E Preston Ave, Shreveport, LA 71105-2857
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hF2py_0erwqIW600
Tripadvisor

#8. Johnny's Pizza House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3000 Colquitt Rd Ste A, Shreveport, LA 71118-3702
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yJkp7_0erwqIW600
Tripadvisor

#7. Johnny's Pizza House

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food
- Price: not available
- Address: 3915 Gilbert Dr, Shreveport, LA 71104-5007
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HTIKL_0erwqIW600
Tripadvisor

#6. Johnny's Pizza House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 6138 Greenwood Rd Ste 300, Shreveport, LA 71119-8507
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07swAa_0erwqIW600
Tripadvisor

#5. Smitty's Pizza

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9375 Mansfield Rd, Shreveport, LA 71118-3131
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tMuI8_0erwqIW600
Tripadvisor

#4. Rotolo's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (68 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1409 E 70th St Suite 129, Shreveport, LA 71105-4972
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JRCsM_0erwqIW600
Tripadvisor

#3. Johnny's Pizza House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 114 Benton Spur, Bossier City, LA 71111-4825
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AhiA6_0erwqIW600
Tripadvisor

#2. Flying Heart Brewing & Pub

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (91 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 700 Barksdale Blvd, Bossier City, LA 71111-4502
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MOkZG_0erwqIW600
Tripadvisor

#1. Frank's Pizza Napoletana

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (186 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6950 Fern Ave, Shreveport, LA 71105
- Read more on Tripadvisor

