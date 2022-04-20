bbernard // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Shreveport

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Shreveport on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

Tripadvisor

#11. Johnny's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4100 Barksdale Blvd Ste 121, Bossier City, LA 71112-3900

Tripadvisor

#10. Johnny's Pizza House

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (29 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 2016 Airline Dr, Bossier City, LA 71111-3204

Tripadvisor

#9. Johnny's Pizza House

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (26 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 210 E Preston Ave, Shreveport, LA 71105-2857

Tripadvisor

#8. Johnny's Pizza House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3000 Colquitt Rd Ste A, Shreveport, LA 71118-3702

Tripadvisor

#7. Johnny's Pizza House

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food

- Price: not available

- Address: 3915 Gilbert Dr, Shreveport, LA 71104-5007

Tripadvisor

#6. Johnny's Pizza House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 6138 Greenwood Rd Ste 300, Shreveport, LA 71119-8507

Tripadvisor

#5. Smitty's Pizza

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (39 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9375 Mansfield Rd, Shreveport, LA 71118-3131

Tripadvisor

#4. Rotolo's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (68 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1409 E 70th St Suite 129, Shreveport, LA 71105-4972

Tripadvisor

#3. Johnny's Pizza House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 114 Benton Spur, Bossier City, LA 71111-4825

Tripadvisor

#2. Flying Heart Brewing & Pub

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (91 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 700 Barksdale Blvd, Bossier City, LA 71111-4502

Tripadvisor

#1. Frank's Pizza Napoletana

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (186 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6950 Fern Ave, Shreveport, LA 71105

