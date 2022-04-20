siamionau pavel // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Topeka

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Topeka on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

#8. Papa Johns Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (10 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2121 Sw Wanamaker Rd Ste 117, Topeka, KS 66614

#7. Godfather's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5300 SW 17th St, Topeka, KS 66604-2459

#6. Pie Five Pizza Co.

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Fast Food

- Price: $

- Address: 1129 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka, KS 66604-3808

#5. Pizagel's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2830 SW Fairlawn Rd, Topeka, KS 66614-1509

#4. Old Chicago

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (87 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1231 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka, KS 66604-3810

#3. LaRocca's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3100 SW Gage Blvd, Topeka, KS 66614-2903

#2. Topeka Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 1630 SW Arvonia Pl, Topeka, KS 66615-1126

#1. AJ's NY Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (84 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1930 SW Westport Dr, Topeka, KS 66604-4054

