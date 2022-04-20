ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Davenport

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jeuZL_0erwqFrv00
bbernard // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Davenport

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Davenport on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vphYn_0erwqFrv00
Tripadvisor

#20. Bad Boy'z Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Pub
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 313 16th St, Moline, IL 61265-1314
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12GuLt_0erwqFrv00
Tripadvisor

#19. Treehouse Pub & Eatery

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (132 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2239 Kimberly Road, Bettendorf, IA 52722
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XeHd8_0erwqFrv00
Tripadvisor

#18. Uncle Bill's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: not available
- Address: 3610 West Locust Street, Davenport, IA 52804
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nzQ8f_0erwqFrv00
Tripadvisor

#17. Old Chicago

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (177 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3030 Utica Ridge Road, Bettendorf, IA 52722-2977
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KZoKf_0erwqFrv00
Tripadvisor

#16. Alfano's Pizza

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 2700 11th St, Rock Island, IL 61201-5216
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DcHtm_0erwqFrv00
Tripadvisor

#15. Harris Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (122 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2520 18th St, Bettendorf, IA 52722-3215
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RT9P0_0erwqFrv00
Tripadvisor

#14. Harris Pizza

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 524 E Locust St, Davenport, IA 52803-4331
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h5p6b_0erwqFrv00
Tripadvisor

#13. Pizza Shack

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 6616 Northwest Blvd, Davenport, IA 52806-1557
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LNOVC_0erwqFrv00
Tripadvisor

#12. Tony's Chicago Style Pizzeria

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2184 W Kimberly Rd, Davenport, IA 52806-5368
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gysng_0erwqFrv00
Tripadvisor

#11. Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: not available
- Address: 2630 Rockingham Rd, Davenport, IA 52802-2853
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LCAEP_0erwqFrv00
Tripadvisor

#10. Happy Joe's

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1414 W Locust St, Davenport, IA 52804-3642
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LJG4J_0erwqFrv00
Tripadvisor

#9. Bad Boy'z Pizza

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5266 Utica Ridge Rd, Davenport, IA 52807-3872
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=269wG1_0erwqFrv00
Tripadvisor

#8. Happy Joe's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 201 W 50th St, Davenport, IA 52806-3971
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i7GAm_0erwqFrv00
Tripadvisor

#7. Van's Pizza, Pub & Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3333 N Harrison St, Davenport, IA 52806-6101
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l8AWz_0erwqFrv00
Tripadvisor

#6. Harris Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 1601 W 3rd St, Davenport, IA 52802-1139
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uyITO_0erwqFrv00
Tripadvisor

#5. Wise Guys Pizza and More

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (92 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2408 E 53rd St, Davenport, IA 52807-3001
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TYx3A_0erwqFrv00
Tripadvisor

#4. Harris Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (100 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3903 14th Ave, Rock Island, IL 61201-3807
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hldj0_0erwqFrv00
Tripadvisor

#3. tony's chicago style pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (120 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1610 7th St, Moline, IL 61265-3711
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R71FI_0erwqFrv00
Tripadvisor

#2. Huckleberry's pizza & calzones

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 223 18th St The DIstrict, Rock Island, IL 61201-8706
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BZtDm_0erwqFrv00
Tripadvisor

#1. Antonella's Ristorante & Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (75 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 112 W 3rd St, Davenport, IA 52801-1401
- Read more on Tripadvisor

