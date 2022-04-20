ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Springfield, Massachusetts

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XZtP8_0erwqD6T00
Joshua Resnick // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Springfield, Massachusetts

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Springfield, Massachusetts on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

You may also like: Closest national parks to Springfield, Massachusetts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EKb9d_0erwqD6T00
Tripadvisor

#11. Nicky's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 1000 Main St, Agawam, MA 01001-2582
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UkOvo_0erwqD6T00
Tripadvisor

#10. Milano's Pizzaria & Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (109 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 340 Carew St, Chicopee, MA 01020-3358
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dqcQ0_0erwqD6T00
Tripadvisor

#9. Frankie & Johnnie's Pizza

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 35 Island Pond Rd, Springfield, MA 01118-1028
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lxlYK_0erwqD6T00
Tripadvisor

#8. Peppo's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 421 Springfield St, Agawam, MA 01001-1513
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RSUKO_0erwqD6T00
Tripadvisor

#7. Mamma Mia's Pizza

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: not available
- Address: 60 Park St, West Springfield, MA 01089-3319
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Springfield

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P71Wh_0erwqD6T00
Tripadvisor

#6. Liquori's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 659 Westfield St, West Springfield, MA 01089-3865
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dDDMT_0erwqD6T00
Tripadvisor

#5. Antonio's Grinders

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 17 Longhill St, Springfield, MA 01108-1493
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04g1GW_0erwqD6T00
Tripadvisor

#4. Art e Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: not available
- Address: 272 Worthington St, Springfield, MA 01103-2302
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fCBEp_0erwqD6T00
Tripadvisor

#3. Family Pizzeria Europa

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 715 Sumner Ave, Springfield, MA 01108-2438
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SGRQz_0erwqD6T00
Tripadvisor

#2. UNO Pizzeria & Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (185 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 820 Hall of Fame Ave, Springfield, MA 01105-2524
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Springfield, Massachusetts metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0giHHs_0erwqD6T00
Tripadvisor

#1. Red Rose Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (816 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1060 Main St, Springfield, MA 01103-2137
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2Now

Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in St. Louis

Story name: Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in St. Louis. Canonical URL: https://stacker.com/missouri/st-louis/highest-rated-barbecue-restaurants-st-louis. Description: Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated barbecue restaurants in St. Louis from Tripadvisor. Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in St. Louis. Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Mashed

These Are The Oldest Restaurants In America

Inns have sheltered travelers forever, like the Keiunkan inn in Yamanashi, Japan, opened over 1,300 years ago. The United States is a much younger nation and can't match that, but taverns, saloons, and restaurants have played an important role in American history. The oldest inns in the U.S. were built in the 17th century and they, along with their local taverns, were the central social hub of their towns. People gathered to talk about politics and social issues while enjoying a meal or a drink. Travelers brought news of other places, and people of all classes often mingled.
BOSTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

One of the Reasons Cracker Barrel is So Cheap is a Gut Punch to New Hampshire and Maine

Who hasn't heard of Cracker Barrel, known for its homemade, massive breakfasts and a warm welcome when you arrive?. For me, and I think for many, it's a favorite for grandparents and families who want a less expensive yet huge breakfast as well as the perfect road trip stop. Those tall Cracker Barrel signs dot the highways and byways across the country. It's almost like America's Sweetheart when it comes to restaurants, with its hometown classic comfort food, country lifestyle filling our tummies with biscuits and gravy, blueberry muffins, tall stacks of pancakes, and of course that country store that draws us all in with its Southern hospitality no matter where it's located.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Restaurants
City
West Springfield, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Chicopee, MA
Springfield, MA
Food & Drinks
City
Agawam, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Springfield, MA
Restaurants
Springfield, MA
Lifestyle
City
Springfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
FUN 107

America Runs on Dunkin’ With Mugs Made in China

One of the greatest mom-and-pop business success stories of all time is that of the Massachusetts-based Dunkin'. According to Wikipedia, it all began with a single shop opened by Bill Rosenberg in Quincy, Massachusetts, in 1950 and has exploded into a multinational operation with an estimated 12,900 locations in some 42 countries.
QUINCY, MA
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy