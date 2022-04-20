Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Springfield, Massachusetts
There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Springfield, Massachusetts on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.
#11. Nicky's Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 1000 Main St, Agawam, MA 01001-2582
#10. Milano's Pizzaria & Restaurant
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (109 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 340 Carew St, Chicopee, MA 01020-3358
#9. Frankie & Johnnie's Pizza
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 35 Island Pond Rd, Springfield, MA 01118-1028
#8. Peppo's Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 421 Springfield St, Agawam, MA 01001-1513
#7. Mamma Mia's Pizza
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: not available
- Address: 60 Park St, West Springfield, MA 01089-3319
#6. Liquori's Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 659 Westfield St, West Springfield, MA 01089-3865
#5. Antonio's Grinders
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 17 Longhill St, Springfield, MA 01108-1493
#4. Art e Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: not available
- Address: 272 Worthington St, Springfield, MA 01103-2302
#3. Family Pizzeria Europa
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 715 Sumner Ave, Springfield, MA 01108-2438
#2. UNO Pizzeria & Grill
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (185 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 820 Hall of Fame Ave, Springfield, MA 01105-2524
#1. Red Rose Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (816 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1060 Main St, Springfield, MA 01103-2137
