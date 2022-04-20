Joshua Resnick // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Springfield, Massachusetts

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Springfield, Massachusetts on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

You may also like: Closest national parks to Springfield, Massachusetts

Tripadvisor

#11. Nicky's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 1000 Main St, Agawam, MA 01001-2582

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Milano's Pizzaria & Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (109 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 340 Carew St, Chicopee, MA 01020-3358

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Frankie & Johnnie's Pizza

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 35 Island Pond Rd, Springfield, MA 01118-1028

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Peppo's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 421 Springfield St, Agawam, MA 01001-1513

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Mamma Mia's Pizza

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: not available

- Address: 60 Park St, West Springfield, MA 01089-3319

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Springfield

Tripadvisor

#6. Liquori's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 659 Westfield St, West Springfield, MA 01089-3865

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Antonio's Grinders

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 17 Longhill St, Springfield, MA 01108-1493

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Art e Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: not available

- Address: 272 Worthington St, Springfield, MA 01103-2302

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Family Pizzeria Europa

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 715 Sumner Ave, Springfield, MA 01108-2438

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. UNO Pizzeria & Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (185 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 820 Hall of Fame Ave, Springfield, MA 01105-2524

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Springfield, Massachusetts metro area

Tripadvisor

#1. Red Rose Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (816 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1060 Main St, Springfield, MA 01103-2137

- Read more on Tripadvisor