Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Tallahassee

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Tallahassee on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

#13. Riccardo's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (112 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1950 Thomasville Rd Suite G, Tallahassee, FL 32303-5293

#12. Papa Johns Pizza

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 2328 Apalachee Pkwy, Tallahassee, FL 32301-4979

#11. Bubba's Pizza

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2475 Apalachee Pkwy Suite 101, Tallahassee, FL 32301-4963

#10. Northside Pies

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1355 Market St, Tallahassee, FL 32312-1760

#9. Milano Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 514 W Tharpe St, Tallahassee, FL 32303-5461

#8. Blaze Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Fast Food

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1400 Village Square Blvd, Tallahassee, FL 32312-1250

#7. Blaze Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 1670 W Tennessee St #4, Tallahassee, FL 32304-3435

#6. Dave's Pizza Garage

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (80 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 2887 Kerry Forest Parkway #1, Tallahassee, FL 32312

#5. Brickyard Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (52 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4819 Kerry Forest Pkwy, Tallahassee, FL 32309-2273

#4. Tour of Italy Italian Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3805 N Monroe St Unit 21, Tallahassee, FL 32303-2135

#3. Decent Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (97 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 1026 N Monroe St, Tallahassee, FL 32303-6145

#2. Village Pizza & Pasta

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (71 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1400 Village Square Blvd Ste 33 Village Commons, Tallahassee, FL 32312-1235

#1. Momo's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (261 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1410 Market St Ste C1, Tallahassee, FL 32312-1722

