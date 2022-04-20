ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Gulfport

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Gulfport

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Gulfport on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

#5. Dockside Deli

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3300 W Beach Blvd Island View Casino Resort, Gulfport, MS 39501-1800
#4. Sea Grapes Wine Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Wine Bar, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2419 14th St, Gulfport, MS 39501-2020
#3. Sicily's Italian Buffet

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 11010 Highway 49, Gulfport, MS 39503-4190
#2. C.A. Sarducci's

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (116 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1308 27th Ave Fishbone Alley, Gulfport, MS 39501-1937
#1. Tony's Brick Oven Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (503 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2417 14th St, Gulfport, MS 39501-2020
