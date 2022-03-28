ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

This NFL Team Will Be Featured On HBO's 'Hard Knocks' Series

By Jason Hall
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

The Detroit Lions will be the NFL team featured on HBO 's series Hard Knocks chronicling training camp this season.

The Lions announced their participation in this year's edition of the long-running series on Monday (March 28) morning in a post shared on their verified Twitter account.

"Get your [popcorn] ready," the Lions tweeted with a graphic featuring head coach Dan Campbell , quarterback Jared Goff and others.

ESPN 's Adam Schefter reports the five-episode season chronicling the Lions' training camp session will debut on Tuesday, August 9 and continue on a weekly basis until its season finale on September 6.

"The five-episode season debuts Tuesday, Aug. 9, with additional hour-long episodes debuting subsequent Tuesdays at the same time, culminating in the September 6 season finale," Schefter tweeted .

The Lions were among three NFL teams -- along with the Carolina Panthers and New York Jets -- that were prohibited from turning down HBO's invitation to be featured on Hard Knocks this season in compliance with NFL rules for ensuring cooperation with the popular television program, ESPN reports.

Detroit looks to bounce back from a 3-13 finish during Campbell's first season as head coach, which included colorful press conference and interesting soundbites that made the team an enticing choice for the show.

"We are excited about the opportunity to showcase the City of Detroit and the amazing culture we are building at the Lions. HBO Sports and NFL Films are the best of the best, and we know they will be excellent partners in sharing our story with football fans around the world," Lions president and CEO Rod Wood said in a statement obtained by ESPN on Monday.

The Lions will be the 15th NFL franchise to be featured on the popular series chronicling NFL training camp.

The Dallas Cowboys -- who initially appeared on Season 2 in 2002 -- have been featured three times, the most of any team, which included an appearance in 2021.

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals -- the most recent Super Bowl matchup -- have both been featured twice.

The Indianapolis Colts became the first team to be chronicled during an in-season version of the show in 2021, however, HBO has not confirmed whether that format will continue in 2022.

Larry Brown Sports

FOX reportedly names Joe Buck replacement for NFL games

FOX Sports has reportedly made its decision regarding who will replace Joe Buck as its lead voice on NFL broadcasts. FOX is tapping Kevin Burkhardt for its No. 1 NFL team, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. The two sides are finalizing a new long-term deal that will ensure Burkhardt calls the top NFL game weekly, as well as the Super Bowl when FOX holds the rights.
NFL
100.7 WITL

Ready For Prime Time? Detroit Lions Will Be on HBO’s Hard Knocks

Bet the Lions. Don't argue, just do it. "Eleven of the last thirteen teams featured on HARD KNOCKS have equaled or improved their win-loss record in the regular season. The Cleveland Browns ... went from a winless 2017 season to coming within half a game (7-8-1) of a .500 campaign. The 2019 season saw the Raiders improve their record to 7-9 from the previous year's 4-12 mark. Both Los Angeles' teams, Rams and Chargers, improved their records in 2020 with two more wins from the previous year; with the Rams making the playoffs. Last year the Cowboys won their division going 12-5 from the previous year's 6-10 mark." - Detroit Lions announcing they'll on Hard Knocks.
NFL
NBC Sports

Detroit will host 2024 NFL Draft

The NFL announced Monday that Detroit will host the NFL Draft in 2024. The city celebrated its selection with a catchy video:. This news came just hours after the Lions were announced as the team that will be featured on HBO's "Hard Knocks" this summer. The league has never held...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

NFL owners reportedly upset with 1 AFC team

The Cleveland Browns proved they are not concerned about the sexual assault allegations against Deshaun Watson when they gave up several draft picks and signed him to a massive extension. That apparently did not sit well with the rest of the NFL. Peter King of NBC Sports wrote in his...
NFL
