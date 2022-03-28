ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Oak, MI

2 men arrested in connection with Royal Oak Twp. carjacking after police pursuit

By Wwj Newsroom
 1 day ago

ROYAL OAK (WWJ) -- Two men suspected in a carjacking at an AutoZone in Royal Oak Township have been arrested following a chase over the weekend, said Michigan State Police.

Just before noon on Sunday, Detroit police officers spotted the stolen 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix on the Lodge Freeway, near eastbound I-94.

When officers attempted to pull the driver over, the car kept going and eventually crashed.

Two men and a woman exited the vehicle and tried to run, but they were later arrested.

Inside of the car, police found drugs and a gun.

The two men are suspected of carjacking a man at the AutoZone on 8888 W. 8 Mile Road on Friday around 12:35 p.m.

The victim told Michigan State Police that when he left the business and got into his vehicle, he was approached by two Black males -- one armed with a pistol, who opened his door and told him to get out.

The victim complied. He was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Saginaw News

Saginaw County woman testifies she, four kids fled from fiancé before he allegedly killed his mom with hatchet

SAGINAW, MI — Wearing a sweatshirt emblazoned with “Beautiful Disaster,” a mother of five testified her fiancé deliberately crashed into a car she and his grandmother were in, seemingly enraged over a text message. Dazed from the collision, the woman saw her fiancé walk away from the wreckage on a rural Saginaw County road and head back to his family home, where only moments before he had threatened his mother with a hatchet.
