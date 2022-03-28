2 men arrested in connection with Royal Oak Twp. carjacking after police pursuit

ROYAL OAK (WWJ) -- Two men suspected in a carjacking at an AutoZone in Royal Oak Township have been arrested following a chase over the weekend, said Michigan State Police.

Just before noon on Sunday, Detroit police officers spotted the stolen 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix on the Lodge Freeway, near eastbound I-94.

When officers attempted to pull the driver over, the car kept going and eventually crashed.

Two men and a woman exited the vehicle and tried to run, but they were later arrested.

Inside of the car, police found drugs and a gun.

The two men are suspected of carjacking a man at the AutoZone on 8888 W. 8 Mile Road on Friday around 12:35 p.m.

The victim told Michigan State Police that when he left the business and got into his vehicle, he was approached by two Black males -- one armed with a pistol, who opened his door and told him to get out.

The victim complied. He was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.