ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

‘Bodies in bog’ man and woman may have crossed medieval Scotland

By Lucinda Cameron
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iBxn6_0erwpz4C00

Two people whose remains were among 14 bodies found in the latrine of a Roman bath house may have come from the other side of medieval Scotland , new research suggests.

The skeletal remains of nine adults and five infants were discovered at Cramond near Edinburgh in 1975 and have been traced back to the sixth century by radiocarbon dating.

Bioarchaeological work led by the University of Aberdeen has now discovered that some of the group may have travelled across Scotland to make the Cramond area their home.

The researchers examined the bones and teeth of the dead, known as “the bodies in the bog”, and used isotope analyses to look at the adults’ diet and origins.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BCCto_0erwpz4C00

Professor Kate Britton, senior author of the study, said the researchers were surprised to discover that despite being buried in close proximity to each other – leading to assumptions that they were one family – some of those found were brought up hundreds of miles apart.

She said: “ Food and water consumed during life leave a specific signature in the body which can be traced back to their input source, evidencing diet and mobility patterns.

“Tooth enamel, particularly from teeth which form between around three and six years of age, act like little time capsules containing chemical information about where a person grew up.

“When we examined the remains, we found six of them to bear chemical signatures consistent with what we would expect from individuals growing up in the area local to Cramond, but two – those of a man and a woman – were very different.

“This suggests that they spent their childhoods somewhere else, with the analysis of the female placing her origins on the west coast.”

“The male instead had an isotopic signature more typical of the Southern Uplands, Southern Highlands or Loch Lomond area so it is likely he came to Cramond from an inland area.”

The ninth adult skeleton did not have teeth which could be tested.

Researchers said the discovery changes their understanding of the site and of the mobility and connections of people across Scotland in the early medieval period, when the country was broadly divided between the Scotti in Dál Riata to the west, the Picts in most of northern Scotland and the Britons in the south.

Researchers said that analysis of the burials from Cramond, along with other early medieval burial sites in Scotland, reveals that it was not unusual for people to be buried far from where they had originally grown up.

Dr Orsolya Czére, post-doctoral researcher and lead author of the study, said: “Previous studies have suggested that those buried here were of high social status, even nobility.

“What we can say from our new analyses was that these were well-connected individuals, with lives that brought them across the country.”

Experts said that despite evidence suggesting geographical mobility, social tensions may still have been high in that period as some of the bodies suffered violent deaths.

This evidence provides important confirmation that the period in question was characterised by a high level of violence

Dr Ange Boyle, University of Edinburgh

Osteological analysis determined that two of the group, a woman and a young child, were hit on the skull by a blunt object, possibly the butt end of a spear.

Dr Ange Boyle from the University of Edinburgh, osteoarchaeologist and co-author, said: “Detailed osteological analysis of the human remains has determined that a woman and young child deposited in the Roman latrine suffered violent deaths.

“Blows to the skulls inflicted by a blunt object, possibly the butt end of a spear, would have been rapidly fatal.

“This evidence provides important confirmation that the period in question was characterised by a high level of violence.”

The findings are published in the Archaeological and Anthropological Sciences journal.

The study was funded by Edinburgh City Council and the University of Aberdeen.

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

Scotland more bitter and inward-facing today than when I was young – Ross

He will address his first in-person Scottish Conservative conference as leader on Saturday. Scotland has become a “far more bitter and inward-facing” place, Douglas Ross will declare during an address to his party’s conference. The Scottish Conservative chief will speak to his first in-person conference as party...
POLITICS
allthatsinteresting.com

These 8,000-Year-Old Human Remains Found In Portugal Are The Oldest Mummies Ever Discovered

Archaeologists found evidence that the remains from Portugal's Sado Valley were mummified before burial, making them the oldest mummies in the world by about 1,000 years. When Portuguese archaeologist Manuel Farinha dos Santos died in 2001, he left behind a set of photos he’d taken during an excavation of the Sado Valley in the 1960s. Now, researchers say that these rediscovered photographs depict the oldest known mummies ever found.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edinburgh University#University Of Edinburgh#Northern Scotland#Roman
allthatsinteresting.com

This ‘Perfectly Preserved’ 1,700-Year-Old Roman Shipwreck Has Been Discovered In Spain

Archaeologists found the ship filled with hundreds of intact jars under just 6 feet of water off one of Mallorca’s most popular beaches. The weather was stormy as Roman merchants departed Cartagena, Spain, and set sail for the Italian peninsula some 1,700 years ago. Carrying hundreds of amphorae full of wine, olives, oil, and fermented fish sauce, the ship now known as Ses Fontanelles capsized and sank. It was never seen again — until now.
SCIENCE
One Green Planet

Sadistic Footage Captured At Foie Gras Farm in France

Undercover footage was captured at a foie gras farm in South West France, showing ducks being force-fed, choking on food, throwing up, and being violently thrown around in their confined cages. The farm has been accused of breaking multiple French animal welfare laws. Foie Gras might sound like a delicacy,...
ANIMALS
The US Sun

Queen Elizabeth news latest – Prince Harry ‘slapped Her Majesty in the face with shocking snub to UK & Prince Philip’

PRINCE Harry's decision not attend Duke of Edinburgh’s service of thanksgiving is ‘a slap in the face to the Queen’, claims a royal expert. The Daily Mail’s Royal Editor, Rebecca English, has asked why The Duke of Sussex is travelling to Europe to attend the Invictus Games, but cannot return back home to be by The Queen's side.
CELEBRITIES
IFLScience

Face Of Stone Age Woman Reconstructed With 4,000-Year-Old Skull Found In Sweden

A 4,000-year-old skull found in a stone-lined grave deep in the forests of Sweden has helped reconstruct the face of a Stone Age woman. The reconstruction was recently crafted by Oscar Nilsson, an archeologist known for using forensic technology to bring ancient faces back to life using the subtle curvatures and contour found on their skull.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Scotland
LiveScience

Super-rare Greenland shark that washed up on UK beach may be at least 100 years old

A rare Greenland shark that washed up on a U.K. beach could be at least 100 years old, but experts aren't sure why it became stranded. The dead shark was first spotted on the sand in Newlyn Harbour, Cornwall, on the southwest coast of England, on March 13. But before experts could examine it, the tide came in and took the carcass back out to sea, according to Cornwall Wildlife Trust Twitter posts.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: British official tells Ukrainian family of nine to 'get back in your expensive car and clear off!' as they try to get to UK from Calais - while mother and daughter are also turned back after 1,500-mile drive from war zone

Here's how YOU can help: Donate here to the Mail Force Ukraine Appeal. Readers of Mail Newspapers and MailOnline have always shown immense generosity at times of crisis. Calling upon that human spirit, we are supporting a huge push to raise money for refugees from Ukraine. For, surely, no one...
ADVOCACY
Daily Mail

Extinction is coming!... but it won’t be the end of the world. A history of Earth suggests humanity will eventually die out — but new life forms will evolve to take our place

Dig deep below contemporary London gravel to the clay, and you will find astonishing fossilised remains of crocodiles, sea turtles and early relatives of horses. They lived in an epoch when London was ‘forests of mangrove palm and pawpaw, and waters rich in seagrass and giant lily pads, a warm, tropical paradise’.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
LiveScience

Melting glaciers reveal 1,700-year-old weapons used by reindeer hunters

Glacial archaeologists in Norway have discovered weapons and secret hideaways on a remote mountain where stealthy hunters waited for reindeer more than a millennium ago. While surveying part of the inland mountain peak Sandgrovskaret, the archaeological team recovered five arrows, three of which are up to 1,700 years old. The researchers also discovered 40 stone-built hunting blinds, which made the hunters "invisible" to nearby reindeer.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Mystery of Stonehenge ‘solved’ as ancient Egyptians used it for solar calendar, expert claims

The Stonehenge monument served as an ancient solar calendar, researchers claim.Professor Timothy Darvill concluded the site was designed as a calendar based on a solar year of 365.25 days, helping people keep track of the days, weeks and months.His analysis includes new finds about the Wiltshire stone circle’s history, along with an analysis of other ancient calendar systems.“The clear solstitial alignment of Stonehenge has prompted people to suggest that the site included some kind of calendar since the antiquarian William Stukeley,” Prof Darvill said.“Now, discoveries brought the issue into sharper focus and indicate the site was a calendar based...
SCIENCE
The Independent

The Independent

571K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy