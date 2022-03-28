Watch live as Ben Wallace and Liz Truss answer parliament’s questions on Ukraine crisis

Watch live as British defence minister Ben Wallace answers questions in parliament followed by a statement from British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

Both MPs are expected to comment on the Ukraine crisis as the Russian attacks continue to devastate the country, leaving millions fleeing.

This comes after the defence secretary revealed last week he had received a Microsoft Teams call with someone pretending to be the Ukrainian prime minister.

Mr Wallace confirmed that he spent eight or nine minutes on the call before getting suspicious and terminating it.

