ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Watch live as Ben Wallace and Liz Truss answer parliament’s questions on Ukraine crisis

By Eleonora Girotto
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

Watch live as British defence minister Ben Wallace answers questions in parliament followed by a statement from British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

Both MPs are expected to comment on the Ukraine crisis as the Russian attacks continue to devastate the country, leaving millions fleeing.

This comes after the defence secretary revealed last week he had received a Microsoft Teams call with someone pretending to be the Ukrainian prime minister.

Mr Wallace confirmed that he spent eight or nine minutes on the call before getting suspicious and terminating it.

Click here to sign up to our free newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Is Russia backtracking on threatening to use nuclear weapons? Putin's spokesman says Kremlin will only launch them if nation's existence is threatened - after previously placing nuke forces on high alert in row with Liz Truss over Ukraine

Russia would only use nuclear weapons if its very existence were threatened, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said today. The comment, nearly four weeks after Russia sent its forces into Ukraine, came amid Western concern that the conflict there could escalate into a full-scale nuclear war. 'We have a concept of...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Wallace
Person
Liz Truss
The Independent

Russia will be at ‘war with Nato’ if it bombs any of the alliance’s territory, Sajid Javid warns

Russia will be at “war with Nato” if it bombs any of the military alliance’s territory, Sajid Javid has warned – after Sunday’s missile attack just 15 miles from Ukraine’s border with Poland.The health secretary said the West had made clear its response if any Nato member is attacked, stating: “Then it will be war with Nato and Nato would respond.”The comment came after more than 35 people were killed by more than 30 missiles that targeted a training facility in Yavoriv, close to the Polish border, with more than 130 people injured.The deadly strike came less than 24...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russian general who told troops war would be over ‘in hours’ killed in Ukraine

Ukraine’s defence ministry said another Russian general was killed in combat.Lieutenant General Yakov Rezantsev is the seventh general Ukraine claims to have killed since Russia invaded.Oleksiy Arestovych said Rezantsev died amid intense fighting at Chornobaivka airfield, a site near Kherson which Russian forces have been using as a command post.The general was said to be commander of Russia’s 49th Combined Arms Army.Days after the invasion began, Rezantsev was confident the Russian campaign would be successful within a matter of hours, according to a conversation intercepted by the Ukrainian army.In a call posted on social media by the army, a...
MILITARY
The Independent

British girl, 8, stranded in Afghanistan while parents are in UK as ministers show ‘indifference’

An eight-year-old British girl is stranded in Afghanistan while her parents are in the UK due to what has been described by lawyers as “an abject lack of concern” by the British government.Ministers are being asked to “act with urgency” after it emerged that the British-Afghan child, who cannot be named to protect her identity, has been blocked from joining her mother and father in Britain despite the current dangers in Afghanistan following the fall of Kabul last summer.The girl, who turned eight in August last year and was born in Afghanistan, is currently living with extended family in the...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Parliament#British#Russian#Ukrainian
Reuters

On the Ukraine refugee crisis, watch Canada

TORONTO, March 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Canada offers Western countries a path towards handling the fallout from the Ukraine refugee crisis. The country that claims to be the world’s second-largest Ukrainian diaspora has taken a firm stance by offering assistance to those fleeing war after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. If Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s policies prove successful, the country could pave the way for others to follow.
WORLD
Shropshire Star

Ukrainian mother and daughter with sanctuary offer in Wales turned away from UK

Alena Semenova, 22, and Tetyana Tsybanyuk, 40, fled Kyiv after their neighbourhood came under bombardment. A mother and a daughter who fled the war in Ukraine have said they were turned away from the UK border as they tried to reach friends in Wales. Alena Semenova, 22, and Tetyana Tsybanyuk,...
U.K.
BBC

Norfolk man who helped 19 Ukrainian refugees says UK 'embarrassing'

A man helped 19 Ukrainians travel from the country's border with Poland said the UK approach to refugees was "embarrassing". Adam Hale-Sutton, from Norwich, was part of a group who delivered aid to Poland and then collected the refugees. The Ukrainians were heading to Ireland after "problem after problem" trying...
POLITICS
The Independent

Billionaire Russian oligarch sanctioned in UK complains he has to eat at home after credit cards blocked

A Russian oligarch hit with UK sanctions has complained about being confined to eating at his multimillion pound home in north London while living “practically under house arrest.”Ukrainian-born Mikhail Fridman, who in 2021 had a fortune of £9.3 billion, alleged he can no longer afford to dine out in restaurants after his credit cards were blocked by British authorities - instead being forced to take his meals at his large Victorian house in Highgate.In April 2016, The Times reported that he purchased the property, set on the northern edge of Hampstead Heath, for £65 million.Fridman told the daily Spanish newspaper...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Is the Irish Brexit row about to be solved? Boris Johnson enjoys the England versus Ireland rugby match at Twickenham with Irish premier Micheal Martin who says the Northern Ireland Protocol 'is working'

There were signs the Irish Brexit row may about to be solved after Boris Johnson enjoyed a cracking game of rugby with Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin as England lost to Ireland today. It came after the two leaders spoke in London about the Ukraine crisis and the Northern Ireland Protocol.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Russia 'directly responsible' for hoax video calls made to senior ministers including Ben Wallace from man claiming to be Ukrainian PM, says Downing Street

Downing Street has publicly blamed Russia for being behind hoax calls which targeted a trio of Cabinet ministers last week. Pranksters got through to Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Home Secretary Priti Patel via the Microsoft Teams platform using a fake email. An unsuccessful attempt was also made to get...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Liz Truss condemns ‘abduction and deportation’ of Ukrainians into Russia

Foreign secretary Liz Truss has condemned the “abduction and deportation” of Ukrainians from the besieged city of Mariupol, following reports of a move that has been likened to Nazi Germany.An MP from Ukraine claimed that her countrymen and women were being forced to relocate to “distant parts of Russia” to work in conditions akin to slave labour.Ms Truss said she was “appalled” by the reports and vowed for Russian president Vladimir Putin to be “held to account” for his treatment of civilians during the invasion.Mariupol is in the throes of a humanitarian emergency after being encircled by Russian troops,...
POLITICS
The Independent

American doctor slams US government after he is forced to save own daughter from Ukraine in daring mountain rescue

The family of a Massachusetts 19-year-old woman and her 9-month-old baby have finally made it out of war-torn Ukraine, according to local news site WCVB.Massachusetts parents Dr Deborah Hubbard and Dr William Hubbard say their daughter, Aislinn Hubbard, who had been studying in Kyiv at a prestigious dance school since 2018, had tried to cross the Slovakian border shared with the at-war country, but failed to make it across when agents asked to see her son’s birth certificate.WCVB reported that Dr Hubbard and his daughter and grandchild were able to cross into Slovakia after hiking for hours through...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'I need to speak to my Prime Minister': Moment Ben Wallace was duped by Russian pranksters posing as Ukraine's PM into 10-minute video chat after No 10 said Kremlin was 'directly responsible' for embarrassing hoax

A teaser of a clip has been released, seemingly showing Ben Wallace speaking with Russian imposters posing as a Ukrainian politician asking to 'continue the nuclear programme'. The Defence Secretary was targeted by pranksters asking for 'help' regarding the suggestion, 'in order to protect ourselves from Russia'. This comes as...
U.K.
The Independent

Watch live footage of Kyiv skyline amid Ukraine crisis

Watch a live view over Kyiv as Russian forces continue their bombardment on the Ukrainian capital.It comes as president Volodymyr Zelensky praised Ukrainians for their "strength" while telling the nation "Russian invaders cannot conquer us".Air raid sirens and shelling rang out over Kyiv and other major Ukrainian cities yesterday morning amid warnings that Russian troops were beginning to gain ground around the capital.To sign our Refugees Welcome campaign petition click here and if you are able to donate then please click here.Click here to sign up to our free newsletters. Read More Man shares call with Russian father who doesn’t believe there’s war in UkraineDeep fake capturing Paris being hit by airstrikesElderly couple confront armed Russian troops attempting to invade their home
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

571K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy