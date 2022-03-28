ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman ‘eaten by guilt’ after toddler son falls out of first floor window in Mother’s Day accident

By Maryam Zakir-Hussain
The Independent
 1 day ago

The mum of a toddler who fell from a first floor bedroom in his home the night before Mother’s Day has said the guilt is “eating her alive”.

The 18-month-old woke up in his cot and climbed onto his parents’ bed over the headboard and then fell onto the street in Richmond Hill, Leeds .

Mum Mikaela Chubb spent the whole of Mother’s Day in the hospital while her son was being seen to and said “it’s so hard being a parent sometimes”.

She added: “The window is locked 99% of the time but due to the sunny weather the room was aired out before baby’s nap.

“The lock clicked, leading us to believe it was locked. Apparently this one time it was not.”

The Leeds mum, who said her son is “doing okay” explained that the child’s dad “always checks the window is locked but this one time he didn’t”, calling what happened a “freak accident”.

The toddler’s parents have already spoken to the police and say that despite being an accident, they “definitely” feel that it is their fault.

“Mother’s guilt is eating me alive right now and his dad” she said.

“I can’t believe it’s Mother’s Day and we’re in hospital terrified what’s going to happen to our boy and to us! I really do try my very best to be the best mum for him.”

A police cordon was put in place for several hours around the property following the toddler’s fall.

Dawn Irving, a mother-of-three and cardiographer who lives on the street, told Manchester Evening News that she is now “used to seeing police” on the street.

Speaking about the tragic accident, she said: “It sounds awful but I thought it was something even worse than that.

“Within the space of like two weeks a couple months ago, we had somebody glassed and somebody stabbed.

“When you see police, you think “it’s happened again”. It’s one of those because it’s so regular, it’s not shocking anymore. That’s kind of sad.”

Bonnie Taylor
3h ago

Being a mom doesn't mean being super human. You can watch that kid like a hawk all day. Turn away 5 seconds and the child is choking, falling, bleeding. Little critters are fast as lightening. I was taking my daughter out of her high chair. I removed the tray turned slightly to my right to set it on the table 2 feet behind me, STILL standing in front of her, and she fell head first out of the high chair!!!!! 1970. No safety belt in high chairs then. Parents are human.

buckeye81
1d ago

Parents are human too ❤️ this one accident doesn’t make you a bad mama

Womb Raider
21h ago

He only fell like 3feet, took more damage climbing out of his crib.

IN THIS ARTICLE
