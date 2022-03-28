ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch live as Rishi Sunak is questioned about his 2022 Spring Statement

By Francesca Casonato
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

Rishi Sunak gives evidence to a Parliamentary committee in his 2022 Spring Statement.

Last week, Mr Sunak slashed £330 off National Insurance for the average worker and took 5p off the tax on a litre of petrol as part of his Spring Statement plan.

The Tory MP will face tough questioning also over the extent of the help he is offering as energy price cap leaps to as high as £2,800.

