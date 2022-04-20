Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Syracuse

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Syracuse on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

#14. N.Y. Gianni's Bronx Style Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 1428 Burnet Ave, Syracuse, NY 13206-3519

#13. Pies Guys Pizzeria

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (13 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3106 James St, Syracuse, NY 13206

#12. Angotti's Family Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (107 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 725 Burnet Ave, Syracuse, NY 13203-2901

#11. Nick's Tomato Pie Incorporated

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 109 Walton St, Syracuse, NY 13202-1224

#10. Varsity Coffee Shop

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 802 S Crouse Ave, Syracuse, NY 13210-1715

#9. The Preserve at 405

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 405 Spencer St, Syracuse, NY 13204-1339

#8. Johnny Mac's Pizzeria & Deli

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 894 State Fair Blvd, Syracuse, NY 13209-1316

#7. Pies Guys Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 3333 Milton Ave, Syracuse, NY 13219-1235

#6. A Mano Kitchen & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 344 S Warren St, Syracuse, NY 13202-2008

#5. Toss & Fire Wood Fired Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 315 N Main St, Syracuse, NY 13212-1643

#4. Twin Trees Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (80 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1100 Avery Ave, Syracuse, NY 13204

#3. Paladino's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: Northern Lights Shopping Ctr, Syracuse, NY 13212

#2. Twin Trees Too

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (133 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1029 Milton Ave, Syracuse, NY 13204

#1. Apizza Regionale

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (245 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 260 W Genesee St Corner of West Genesee & Franklin Street, Syracuse, NY 13202-1020

