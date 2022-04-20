ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Syracuse

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Syracuse

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Syracuse on Tripadvisor.

#14. N.Y. Gianni's Bronx Style Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 1428 Burnet Ave, Syracuse, NY 13206-3519
#13. Pies Guys Pizzeria

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3106 James St, Syracuse, NY 13206
#12. Angotti's Family Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (107 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 725 Burnet Ave, Syracuse, NY 13203-2901
#11. Nick's Tomato Pie Incorporated

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 109 Walton St, Syracuse, NY 13202-1224
#10. Varsity Coffee Shop

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 802 S Crouse Ave, Syracuse, NY 13210-1715
#9. The Preserve at 405

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 405 Spencer St, Syracuse, NY 13204-1339
#8. Johnny Mac's Pizzeria & Deli

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 894 State Fair Blvd, Syracuse, NY 13209-1316
#7. Pies Guys Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 3333 Milton Ave, Syracuse, NY 13219-1235
#6. A Mano Kitchen & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 344 S Warren St, Syracuse, NY 13202-2008
#5. Toss & Fire Wood Fired Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 315 N Main St, Syracuse, NY 13212-1643
#4. Twin Trees Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (80 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1100 Avery Ave, Syracuse, NY 13204
#3. Paladino's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: Northern Lights Shopping Ctr, Syracuse, NY 13212
#2. Twin Trees Too

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (133 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1029 Milton Ave, Syracuse, NY 13204
#1. Apizza Regionale

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (245 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 260 W Genesee St Corner of West Genesee & Franklin Street, Syracuse, NY 13202-1020
