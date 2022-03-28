ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

P Diddy claims Will Smith and Chris Rock made amends after Oscars: ‘That’s over’

By Roisin O'Connor
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D4son_0erwpZJQ00

Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs has claimed that Will Smith and Chris Rock have already made amends after the drama at this year’s Oscars.

At the ceremony on Sunday night (28 March), Best Actor-winner Smith shocked the Hollywood audience and viewers around the world when he struck Rock live onstage during the ceremony.

The altercation took place after Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife and fellow actor, Jada Pinkett Smith .

Smith’s actions sparked widespread debate on social media, with actors and other public figures torn over whether he was justified in his response.

Combs, who attended the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty with his daughter, Chance, has since told PageSix that the saga is “over”. He had earlier presented a special tribute to The Godfather, for its 50th anniversary.

“That’s not a problem. That’s over. I can confirm that,” the 52-year-old told the publication. “It’s all love,” he added. “They’re brothers.”

The artist and business mogul apparently didn’t elaborate as to how Smith and Rock patched things up.

He addressed the incident onstage before presenting the Godfather tribute , commenting: “I did not know that this year was going to be the most exciting Oscars ever. OK, Will and Chris, we're going to solve that like family at the gold party, okay?

“But right now we're moving on with love,” he added.

Just moments after the altercation, Smith was announced as the winner of the Best Actor Oscar, for his performance in King Richard , about the father of tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams.

“I want to apologise to the Academy. I want to apologise to all of my fellow nominees,” the tearful actor said during a lengthy acceptance speech. He did not single out Rock in his apologies.

Smith was also seen at the Vanity Fair party with his family, where he danced to his own music including hits “Miami” and “Summertime” .

Find the full list of 2022 Oscar winners here . See the latest updates and reactions from the dramatic ceremony here , and read about the biggest talking points here .

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Will Smith breaks silence on Rebel Wilson's joke about his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith has responded to the jokes Rebel Wilson made about his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith at the BAFTA Awards on Sunday. During the prestigious ceremony, host Rebel ridiculed the Hollywood actor after he won the accolade for Best Actor for his role in King Richard. However, Will was not in attendance as he was at the Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

WATCH: Will Smith Smacks Chris Rock in Shocking Unscripted Oscars Moment

In a moment that will go down in Oscars history, Will Smith leapt onstage and slapped Chris Rock for joking about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head. Despite initial confusion in the Dolby Theatre, the shocking moment was later revealed to be completely unscripted, though viewers in the United States missed much of it due to ABC's overzealous censors.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Nicole Kidman’s ‘reaction’ to Will Smith, Chris Rock happened hours before Oscars slap

Sorry to disappoint meme fans. Nicole Kidman went viral on social media on Sunday for a photo of what appeared to be her “reacting” to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. But as it turns out, the pic was snapped before the Oscars 2022 even began broadcasting. The Best Actress nominee, 54, was photographed sitting in her Armani Privé gown with her jaw dropped and eyes wide open while possibly beginning to emerge from her seat. While many fans assumed that Kidman was reacting to the slap, the photo was taken around 4:30 p.m. PT as guests were still taking their seats — a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
The Independent

‘Embarrassed’ Will Smith apologises to Chris Rock over Oscars slap: ‘I was out of line and I was wrong’

Will Smith has apologised for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on Sunday after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. “I was out of line and I was wrong,” read a statement on Monday from Mr Smith addressed specifically to Mr Rock, the Motion Picture Academy, and others.The actor brought the room to silence when he strode on stage and hit the comedian, who had just made a joke about Ms Pinkett Smith’s baldness, a result of her diagnosis of alopecia.In his apology, the King Richard star said he knows jokes are part of...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Beyoncé (and Blue Ivy!) Ace Masterful "Be Alive" Oscars Performance

First-time Oscar nominee Beyoncé hit the tennis court for this year's ceremony to perform her power ballad "Be Alive" from "King Richard". The icon's neon-themed outdoor performance was everything we hoped for as she opened up the Oscars with a team of dancers, an orchestra, and her 10-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, right by her side on Sunday. Beyoncé sang her Oscar-nominated song in Compton, CA, on the very same tennis court Serena and Venus Williams trained at as youth — a fact teased by the two sports legends as they introduced the singer.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Chance#52 Year Old#The Gold Party
Page Six

Gabrielle Union gossips about Will Smith, Chris Rock drama at Oscars 2022 party

Like the rest of the world, Gabrielle Union could not stop talking about the infamous slap heard around the world Sunday night, Page Six has exclusively learned. After Will Smith “smacked the s–t” out of Chris Rock for making fun of his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head at the 2022 Oscars, guests at Vanity Fair’s annual afterparty were “truly gobsmacked,” a source tells us.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith wow on Oscars 2022 red carpet

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith looked as dashing and dramatic as ever while walking the Oscars 2022 red carpet. On Sunday, March 27, the “Magic Mike XXL” star turned heads in a glamorous emerald green Jean Paul Gaultier Couture gown that only arrived Saturday, according to E!, which also dubbed the look “scuba couture.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Academy Issues Statement After Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock on Oscars Stage: We Don’t ‘Condone Violence’

With Serena Williams, Tiffany Haddish and more celebrities reacting to Will Smith shockingly slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, the Academy has now also issued a statement. “The Academy does not condone violence of any form,” the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences tweeted after the Sunday, March 27, awards show. “Tonight we […]
CELEBRITIES
Parade

What Did Will Smith Say at the Oscars to Chris Rock? Was It Real or Staged? See the Uncensored Footage!

The 2022 Oscars were going along swimmingly, with co-hosts Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall doing some funny bits and the musical performances (including Beyoncé‘s opening number and Megan Thee Stallion‘s surprise “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” rap!) getting the crowd going… until Best Actor nominee Will Smith apparently punched presenter Chris Rock in the face?!?!?
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘I feel bad for Will Smith’: Jimmy Kimmel comments on dramatic Oscars incident with Chris Rock

Jimmy Kimmel congratulated the Oscars’s “very funny” co-hosts Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes amid the “unpleasantness” of Will Smith hitting Chris Rock. On Sunday (27 March), Smith yelled at Rock to “keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth” after hitting the comedian onstage at the 94th Academy Awards.Rock was on stage to present the award for Best Documentary when he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance.“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” he quipped in an apparent reference to the actor’s shaved head.Rock’s comment prompted Smith to stand up...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Wanda Sykes Dresses As Will Smith As Richard Williams & Amy Schumer Does Spider-Man At Oscars

Costume drama! While the trio of comediennes planned on dressing like the Williams tennis family, it seems something got lost in translation. Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, and Regina Hall were a comedy dream team at the 94th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday, Mar. 27, 2022. And while the funny ladies’ jokes were perfectly in sync all night, it appeared like there was a lapse in communication when it was time to play dress-up midway through the show.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Fans Are Worried About Nicole Kidman's Health Status Following Red Carpet Absence—What Does This Mean For The Oscars?

Five-time-Oscar-nominee Nicole Kidman was noticeably absent from the annual Oscars nominees’ luncheon at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel in Los Angeles on Monday March 7th, and she was also missing at the BAFTAs and the Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday, March 13th. And now we know why! According to reports, the 54-year-old Being the Ricardos actress is recovering from a torn hamstring, and was under strict doctors’ orders to rest at home in Nashville!
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

Lady Gaga Just Let It All Hang Out In A Low-Cut Sparkly Dress At The SAG Awards—She’s Never Looked Better!

We were right to eagerly await Lady Gaga’s 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards arrival, as the 35-year-old performer basically shut down the red carpet with her jaw-dropping appearance! The singer and actress was nominated in the ‘Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role’ category for her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci, so she undoubtedly had to make a bold statement with her outfit of choice!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg On Will Smith Slap: “We’re Not Going To Take That Oscar From Him”; ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Condemn Violence

Click here to read the full article. The Oscar Slap was Topic #1 on ABC’s The View today, with moderator – and former Oscar host – Whoopi Goldberg saying Will Smith “overreacted,” Joy Behar commenting that “comedians are in danger everywhere,” Ana Navarro decrying “men behaving badly” and Sunny Hostin describing Smith’s “toxic masculinity” as “not a show of love [but] a show of violence.” “I think it was a lot of stuff probably built up,” Goldberg said, noting that Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have been the butt of jokes for various reasons for years, including previous jabs from Chris...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

571K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy