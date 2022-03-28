ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota unveils new at-home rapid COVID testing program

By Melissa Turtinen
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JJyK0_0erworc500
Melissa Turtinen

The state of Minnesota is launching a new program where Minnesotans can order free rapid COVID-19 tests that will be delivered to their homes.

There are 500,000 rapid antigen test kits in the program (each test kit has two tests). Minnesotans can order up to two test kits per household on this website starting March 29, and the program will be available until all tests are gone.

“Our goal has always been to ensure that when Minnesotans need a test, they can get one quickly and easily,” Gov. Tim Walz said in a news release. “Even as case numbers decline, it’s important that Minnesotans test for COVID-19 if they are feeling sick. That’s why we’re continuing to work to make tests easily accessible – now and in the future.”

If this program is successful, the State of Minnesota will use it as part of its response to future COVID case surges, the release said.

With the launch of this new program, Minnesota will end its at-home PCR testing program through Vault Health on Thursday, March 31. (Those who still have Vault at-home tests have until they expire or Dec. 31, whichever is first, to use them.) A news release says the demand for the Vault tests has declined, with Vault delivering around 1,400 tests last week compared to 16,000 per week in mid-January.

Rapid at-home antigen tests, which are part of this new program, provide more flexibility because they can be done at home and people can get results within minutes without having to send the sample to a lab, the state says.

The state's new program also comes as federal funding for free COVID-19 tests is being allowed to expire, with President Biden criticizing Congress for not approving new funding. This means people who are uninsured have had to pay to get tested for COVID-19 at some testing locations nationwide.

“COVID-19 testing remains a key tool for Minnesotans,” Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm said. “Even during times of lower community transmission, there are plenty of reasons a person might want to know whether they are infected and a potential risk to others around them.

"We are working hard to make this testing as easy and barrier-free as possible, and at-home testing has clearly become a preferred option for many Minnesotans," she added. "This program helps Minnesotans access this tool in the manner they want.”

In addition to the new at-home test program, Minnesotans can order free COVID-19 rapid at-home tests via the federal government online here. Or you can walk-in or make an appointment at the state's free COVID-19 community testing sites. You can also find testing locations in Minnesota here.

Comments / 1

Related
KDHL AM 920

Are More People Moving To or Moving Away From Minnesota?

Whether it was caused by the pandemic, many people packed up and moved to a new location in 2021. But did more people move to, or away, from Minnesota?. There is no doubt that people were on the move in 2021. The working-from-home phenomenon along with the 'great resignation' that were both spurred by the pandemic in 2020 played major factors in motivating many citizens to find a different place to live last year.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Health
Local
Minnesota Coronavirus
State
Minnesota State
lonelyplanet.com

10 of the very best lakes in Minnesota: the Land of 10,000 Lakes

The stakes are high when it comes to mapping out the best lakes in Minnesota, a state officially dubbed the Land of 10,000 Lakes, and passions run high among many locals. Quiet swimming spots hours from civilization along with highly social lakeside hangs in the city create a broad range of experiences across the entire state.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Walz
thecentersquare.com

Minnesota's Walz ranked 31st in nationwide governor report

(The Center Square) – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz received two out of five stars for economics policies in a new ranking of U.S. governors. The report from the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) grades the 50 governors by metrics related to economic freedom. Walz, who’s running for reelection this...
MINNESOTA STATE
WRAL

Demand for COVID testing sites on rapid decline

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. On Tuesday, state health leaders also launched the Spring into Summer campaign -- which encourages people to stay up to date on vaccinations and boosters.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

North Carolina man, 32, is billed $500,000 for medivac home from Denver after finding out he had leukemia on vacation and being promised his insurance would pay for it

A North Carolina man was billed nearly a half-million dollars after receiving emergency medivac travel back home after he discovered he had leukemia while on vacation in late 2020. Sean Deines, 32, received a $489,000 bill in the mail after he was transferred 1,468 miles through the air from Denver,...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Pcr#Antigen Test#Because They Can#Minnesotans#Vault Health
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota’s Newest Bald Eagle Makes Live Debut

The DNR Friday reported the second egg in the nest had been cracked open and the two eaglets are now being fed by their parents. The eggs were laid last month (Feb 12 and 16) and thousands of Minnesotans have been checking out the nest and its occupants through the DNR’s live EagleCam.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, March 25

Friday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 492 newly reported cases and seven newly reported deaths, including a person aged 20-24 from Steele County. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,369. Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Bring Me The News

Minnesota Human Rights Department settles with LA Fitness after discrimination investigation at New Brighton gym

The Minnesota Department of Human Rights (MDHR) has settled with LA Fitness to ensure people with disabilities can use the company's gyms in Minnesota. The settlement stems from an investigation that found LA Fitness in New Brighton removed non-slip rubber mats in its locker rooms, MDHR said in a news release said. The gym had the mats "for years" to keep members from slipping.
NEW BRIGHTON, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
61K+
Followers
10K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy