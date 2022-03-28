County advertises opening on library committee

March 14, 1947, in The Star: This afternoon Anniston Mayor E. D. Banks will present the keys of the new Oxanna Library, a branch of the Carnegie Library, to the latter’s board of directors, under whose supervision it will be operated. Housed over the Oxanna fire station, the library branch is conveniently located at F Street and Wilmer Avenue to provide library service to residents of Sixth Ward and Oxanna. It’s expected that this branch will serve an even greater number of people than the one in Glen Addie, which on average circulates a little more than 1,200 books per month. Mrs. Mabel Pitman will be in charge of the branch, which will initially be open on Monday and Friday afternoons only, 2-5 p.m. It will open additional days if use warrants it.

