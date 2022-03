A college student has compared the way her history professor’s “tone” changed when grading her assignments after she informed him that she is a woman.Devon, who goes by the username @friedpicklegirl28 on TikTok, shared a video comparing the change in responses to the work she’s submitted for class on Thursday. She began the clip by showing screenshots of the responses she received from her history professor when he assumed she was a man, in which the professor had informed her her answers were satisfactory and given her As.“Valid contribution and comment, Mr DeCurtis,” the first screenshot, which shows that the...

