Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Spokane

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Spokane on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

#20. Wooden City

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza

- Price: not available

- Address: 821 W Riverside Ave, Spokane, WA 99201-0901

#19. Monteray Cafe

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9 N Washington St, Spokane, WA 99201-0220

#18. McClain's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: N. 10208 N. Division #104, Spokane, WA

#17. Pizza RITA

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 701 W Riverside Ave, Spokane, WA 99201-0700

#16. Boston's Restaurant & Sports Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 14004 E Indiana Ave, Spokane, WA 99216-1451

#15. The Pizza Pipeline

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Fast Food

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1724 W Wellesley Ave, Spokane, WA 99205-1430

#14. Pizza Rita

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 502 W Indiana Ave, Spokane, WA 99205-4721

#13. Selkirk Pizza & Taphouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 12424 N Division St, Spokane, WA 99218-1930

#12. Benniditto's Brewpub

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1909 E Sprague Ave, Spokane, WA 99202-3120

#11. Pete's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 821 E Sharp Ave, Spokane, WA 99202-1934

#10. Pacific Ave Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2001 W Pacific Ave, Spokane, WA 99201-7609

#9. Pete's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 2328 W Northwest Blvd, Spokane, WA 99205-3870

#8. Boiler Room

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (55 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6501 N Cedar Rd Building 3, Spokane, WA 99208-4571

#7. David's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (91 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 803 West Mallon Street, Spokane, WA 99202-2007

#6. South Perry Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (97 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1011 S Perry St, Spokane, WA 99202-3464

#5. Republic PI

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (66 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 611 E 30th Ave SE Corner of 29th Ave and Grand Blvd, Spokane, WA 99203-3180

#4. Allie's Vegan Pizzeria & Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Healthy

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1314 S Grand Blvd #6, Spokane, WA 99202-1174

#3. Versalia Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (100 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1333 W Summit Pkwy, Spokane, WA 99201-7005

#2. Fire Artisan Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (163 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 816 W Sprague Ave, Spokane, WA 99201-3908

#1. The Flying Goat

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (502 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3318 W Northwest Blvd, Spokane, WA 99205-2142

