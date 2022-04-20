ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Spokane

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LDd8C_0erwmzbT00
MiniStocker // Shutterstock

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Spokane on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mqj6B_0erwmzbT00
Tripadvisor

#20. Wooden City

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: not available
- Address: 821 W Riverside Ave, Spokane, WA 99201-0901
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Ih29_0erwmzbT00
Tripadvisor

#19. Monteray Cafe

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9 N Washington St, Spokane, WA 99201-0220
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PVFJL_0erwmzbT00
Tripadvisor

#18. McClain's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: N. 10208 N. Division #104, Spokane, WA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y4uak_0erwmzbT00
Tripadvisor

#17. Pizza RITA

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 701 W Riverside Ave, Spokane, WA 99201-0700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k4IuN_0erwmzbT00
Tripadvisor

#16. Boston's Restaurant & Sports Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 14004 E Indiana Ave, Spokane, WA 99216-1451
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fEz5l_0erwmzbT00
Tripadvisor

#15. The Pizza Pipeline

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Fast Food
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1724 W Wellesley Ave, Spokane, WA 99205-1430
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dV2E1_0erwmzbT00
Tripadvisor

#14. Pizza Rita

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 502 W Indiana Ave, Spokane, WA 99205-4721
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XmCzn_0erwmzbT00
Tripadvisor

#13. Selkirk Pizza & Taphouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 12424 N Division St, Spokane, WA 99218-1930
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VfRnb_0erwmzbT00
Tripadvisor

#12. Benniditto's Brewpub

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1909 E Sprague Ave, Spokane, WA 99202-3120
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DVEs6_0erwmzbT00
Tripadvisor

#11. Pete's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 821 E Sharp Ave, Spokane, WA 99202-1934
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PPZ73_0erwmzbT00
Tripadvisor

#10. Pacific Ave Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2001 W Pacific Ave, Spokane, WA 99201-7609
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P6wss_0erwmzbT00
Tripadvisor

#9. Pete's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 2328 W Northwest Blvd, Spokane, WA 99205-3870
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yuyvB_0erwmzbT00
Tripadvisor

#8. Boiler Room

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (55 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6501 N Cedar Rd Building 3, Spokane, WA 99208-4571
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cujN2_0erwmzbT00
Tripadvisor

#7. David's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (91 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 803 West Mallon Street, Spokane, WA 99202-2007
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=481UPm_0erwmzbT00
Tripadvisor

#6. South Perry Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (97 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1011 S Perry St, Spokane, WA 99202-3464
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bd0Sa_0erwmzbT00
Tripadvisor

#5. Republic PI

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (66 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 611 E 30th Ave SE Corner of 29th Ave and Grand Blvd, Spokane, WA 99203-3180
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eb4RK_0erwmzbT00
Tripadvisor

#4. Allie's Vegan Pizzeria & Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Healthy
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1314 S Grand Blvd #6, Spokane, WA 99202-1174
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zMHyA_0erwmzbT00
Tripadvisor

#3. Versalia Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (100 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1333 W Summit Pkwy, Spokane, WA 99201-7005
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mTdZM_0erwmzbT00
Tripadvisor

#2. Fire Artisan Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (163 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 816 W Sprague Ave, Spokane, WA 99201-3908
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ESEKX_0erwmzbT00
Tripadvisor

#1. The Flying Goat

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (502 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3318 W Northwest Blvd, Spokane, WA 99205-2142
