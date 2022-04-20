Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Spokane
There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Spokane on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.
#20. Wooden City
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: not available
- Address: 821 W Riverside Ave, Spokane, WA 99201-0901
#19. Monteray Cafe
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9 N Washington St, Spokane, WA 99201-0220
#18. McClain's Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: N. 10208 N. Division #104, Spokane, WA
#17. Pizza RITA
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 701 W Riverside Ave, Spokane, WA 99201-0700
#16. Boston's Restaurant & Sports Bar
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 14004 E Indiana Ave, Spokane, WA 99216-1451
#15. The Pizza Pipeline
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Fast Food
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1724 W Wellesley Ave, Spokane, WA 99205-1430
#14. Pizza Rita
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 502 W Indiana Ave, Spokane, WA 99205-4721
#13. Selkirk Pizza & Taphouse
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 12424 N Division St, Spokane, WA 99218-1930
#12. Benniditto's Brewpub
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1909 E Sprague Ave, Spokane, WA 99202-3120
#11. Pete's Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 821 E Sharp Ave, Spokane, WA 99202-1934
#10. Pacific Ave Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2001 W Pacific Ave, Spokane, WA 99201-7609
#9. Pete's Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 2328 W Northwest Blvd, Spokane, WA 99205-3870
#8. Boiler Room
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (55 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6501 N Cedar Rd Building 3, Spokane, WA 99208-4571
#7. David's Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (91 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 803 West Mallon Street, Spokane, WA 99202-2007
#6. South Perry Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (97 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1011 S Perry St, Spokane, WA 99202-3464
#5. Republic PI
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (66 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 611 E 30th Ave SE Corner of 29th Ave and Grand Blvd, Spokane, WA 99203-3180
#4. Allie's Vegan Pizzeria & Cafe
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Healthy
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1314 S Grand Blvd #6, Spokane, WA 99202-1174
#3. Versalia Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (100 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1333 W Summit Pkwy, Spokane, WA 99201-7005
#2. Fire Artisan Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (163 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 816 W Sprague Ave, Spokane, WA 99201-3908
#1. The Flying Goat
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (502 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3318 W Northwest Blvd, Spokane, WA 99205-2142
