Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Erie

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Erie on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

#14. Valerio's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1803 E 38th St, Erie, PA 16510-3541

#13. Papa Johns Pizza

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3870 Peach St, Erie, PA 16509-1419

#12. Alfee's Pizza & Sub Shop

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (30 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 3001 Glenwood Park Ave, Erie, PA 16508-2711

#11. Barbato's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (51 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7472 Perry Hwy, Erie, PA 16509-6632

#10. Valerio's Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (71 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2179 W 32nd St, Erie, PA 16508-1951

#9. Skippererno's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1604 W Grandview Blvd, Erie, PA 16509-1197

#8. Pizza Pete's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 2823 W 26th St, Erie, PA 16506

#7. Brooklyn Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 1901 Rotunda Dr, Erie, PA 16509-7715

#6. Lakeshore Theresa's Deli

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 5360 W Lake Rd, Erie, PA 16505-2842

#5. Maria's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 2340 W Grandview Blvd, Erie, PA 16506-4588

#4. Stevo's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 1019 State St, Erie, PA 16501-1803

#3. Donatos Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 1535 W 8th St Suite A1 Suite A1, Erie, PA 16505

#2. Stevo's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (76 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 35 Peninsula Dr, Erie, PA 16505-2003

#1. Virgil's Plate

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 1001 W 6th St, Erie, PA 16507-1017

