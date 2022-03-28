GPD investigating financial transaction card fraud
Greenville Police are investigating a financial transaction card fraud case. Police were first notified about the crime on March 18.
Greenville Police Public Information Officer Sergeant Johnathan Bragg on Monday issued a media release that included photos of two suspects.
Investigators are requesting the public's help in identifying the suspects seen below.
Several items were purchased on the stolen card, including gift cards. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.
Comments / 0