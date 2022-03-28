GPD investigating financial transaction card fraud

Greenville Police are investigating a financial transaction card fraud case. Police were first notified about the crime on March 18.

Greenville Police Public Information Officer Sergeant Johnathan Bragg on Monday issued a media release that included photos of two suspects.

Investigators are requesting the public's help in identifying the suspects seen below.

Financial transaction card fraud suspect 1 Photo credit GPD

Financial transaction card fraud suspect 2 Photo credit GPD

Several items were purchased on the stolen card, including gift cards. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.