Phil Collins and Genesis gave fans an emotional goodbye at final show

Genesis said farewell to the stage this weekend after 55 years as a band.

Listen to your favorite Classic Hits now on Audacy and check out Phil Collins Radio

The group, consisting of Phil Collins , Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks played their last show together as they wrapped their farewell tour The Last Domino? in London. “Tonight is a very special night,” Collins expressed to the crowd. “It’s the last stop of our tour. And it’s the last show for Genesis… After tonight we’ve all got to get real jobs.”

The group originally formed in 1967 with singer, Peter Gabriel , leading the charge but he surprised fans with an exit from the group in 1975.

Gabriel was present at last night’s final show and Collins teased him from stage saying he was possibly the one shouting for “Supper’s Ready.”

Genesis Final Show Setlist

Behind the Lines / Duke’s End

Turn It On Again

Mama

Land of Confusion

Home By the Sea

Second Home By the Sea

Fading Lights

The Cinema Show

Afterglow

That’s All

The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway

Follow You Follow Me

Duchess

No Son of Mine

Firth of Fifth

I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe)

Domino

Throwing It All Away

Tonight Tonight Tonight

Invisible Touch

Encore

I Can’t Dance

Dancing With the Moonlight Knight

Carpet Crawlers

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign up and follow Audacy

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram