ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Phil Collins and Genesis gave fans an emotional goodbye at final show

By Monica Rivera
Audacy
Audacy
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JlWLM_0erwmHCr00

Genesis said farewell to the stage this weekend after 55 years as a band.

Listen to your favorite Classic Hits now on Audacy and check out Phil Collins Radio

The group, consisting of Phil Collins , Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks played their last show together as they wrapped their farewell tour The Last Domino? in London. “Tonight is a very special night,” Collins expressed to the crowd. “It’s the last stop of our tour. And it’s the last show for Genesis… After tonight we’ve all got to get real jobs.”

The group originally formed in 1967 with singer, Peter Gabriel , leading the charge but he surprised fans with an exit from the group in 1975.

Gabriel was present at last night’s final show and Collins teased him from stage saying he was possibly the one shouting for “Supper’s Ready.”

Genesis Final Show Setlist
Behind the Lines / Duke’s End
Turn It On Again
Mama
Land of Confusion
Home By the Sea
Second Home By the Sea
Fading Lights
The Cinema Show
Afterglow
That’s All
The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway
Follow You Follow Me
Duchess
No Son of Mine
Firth of Fifth
I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe)
Domino
Throwing It All Away
Tonight Tonight Tonight
Invisible Touch
Encore
I Can’t Dance
Dancing With the Moonlight Knight
Carpet Crawlers

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign up and follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 1

Related
musictimes.com

Phil Collins Health Problems: Shocking Issues Drummer Suffers From Explained

Phil Collins' health seemingly deteriorated in a snap. From an energetic drummer who used to headbang in all his songs, Collins showed a drastic change when he recently appeared in front of his fans, looking frailer than ever. The 71-year-old singer joined Mike Rutherford and Rony Banks during their show in Berlin, Germany, where he remained seated throughout the setlist.
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Gabriel
Person
Phil Collins
Person
Peter Singer
Person
Mike Rutherford
iheart.com

'Good Times' Actor Johnny Brown Dies At 84

Johnny Brown, known for his starring role as building superintendent Nathan Bookman on TV sitcom Good Times has died. According to TMZ, Brown's daughter Sharon Catherine Brown said the actor suddenly went into cardiac arrest and collapsed Wednesday while at his doctor's office in Los Angeles getting his pacemaker checked out at a routine appointment. He died later that day at the hospital.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Dave Grohl In Tears In 1st Photo Since Taylor Hawkins Death As He Arrives Back In LA

Dave Grohl sobbed as he landed back in Los Angeles along with his Foo Fighters bandmate, devastated over the death of Taylor Hawkins. Dave Grohl was filled with emotions he arrived back in California after the unexpected death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. The 53-year-old could be seen sobbing at Los Angeles International Airport as he embraced who is believed to be his manager John Silva on Saturday, March 26. The two men were surrounded surrounded by Dave’s other bandmates including Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee and Samantha Sidley.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petergabriel
TMZ.com

Kanye West Spends Morning in Miami with Kim K Look-Alike Chaney Jones

Kanye West and Chaney Jones are still an item ... as evidenced by the fact the two spent the morning together at a swanky Miami hotel. Ye and Chaney -- who has very obviously been influenced by Kim Kardashian's choice in style -- were spotted outside the Four Seasons hotel Thursday. The two were twinning, in all black, Jones sported a leather jacket and shorts -- and Kanye in a tank top, jeans and his famous black rubber boots.
MIAMI, FL
HollywoodLife

Willow Smith, 21, Shows Off New Massive Arm Tattoo — See Photo

The ‘Meet Me At Our Spot’ rocker got some sweet new ink with an intricately designed piece on her left shoulder. Willow Smith got a brand new tattoo on Wednesday March 2. The 21-year-old singer debuted the fresh piece on her Instagram with a caption shouting out the artist Raymond Jimenez. The new design was all-black but it had a ton of tiny details, and it definitely took a long time with plenty of attention to detail. It’s definitely an eye-catching and beautiful new piece for the rocker.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Popculture

TV Star and Rapper Confirm That They're Dating

Rapper Aitch and influencer Amelia Dimoldenberg have confirmed that they are dating. Aitch has been teasing the revelation of his real-life girlfriend to fans on social media for weeks now, but many were surprised to see that it was Dimoldenberg. The two have now appeared together on Instagram and TikTok.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Timmy Thomas Dies: Singer-Songwriter Of 1972 Hit Anti-War Anthem ‘Why Can’t We Live Together’ Was 77

Click here to read the full article. Timmy Thomas, the singer, songwriter and keyboardist whose minimalist yet urgent 1970s hit anti-war anthem “Why Can’t We Live Together” eventually would sell more than 2 million copies, died March 11, at a hospital in Miami. He was 77. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery His family announced his death on Facebook, and wife Lillie (Brown) Thomas told The New York Times that the cause was cancer. Accompanied only by his Lowrey organ and an early drum machine set to a staccato, bossa nova beat, Thomas delivered a fervent, melancholy vocal performance calling for...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

D.L. Hughley Checks Kanye West: "As Big As You Are Is As Small As You're Acting"

There may be a lull from Kanye West's social media in recent days, but D.L. Hughley isn't quite finished with the Rap mogul. Hughley captured West's attention after the comedian spoke with VladTV about the ongoing drama involving West and ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Hughley stated that West is "stalking" Kardashian and said that if the rapper wasn't a billionaire but an average, everyday person, he would have been hit with a restraining order by now.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Wanda Sykes Dresses As Will Smith As Richard Williams & Amy Schumer Does Spider-Man At Oscars

Costume drama! While the trio of comediennes planned on dressing like the Williams tennis family, it seems something got lost in translation. Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, and Regina Hall were a comedy dream team at the 94th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday, Mar. 27, 2022. And while the funny ladies’ jokes were perfectly in sync all night, it appeared like there was a lapse in communication when it was time to play dress-up midway through the show.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Janet Jackson Rocks Sweats As She’s Pictured In Public For The 1st Time In Nearly A Year

Janet Jackson was dressed super casual while out and about in London on March 10. It’s her first public outing since her highly watched tell-all documentary came out. Janet Jackson, 55, took a stroll in Central London on Thursday, March 10, marking the first time the superstar’s been seen in public in nearly one year. The “Rhythm Nation” hitmaker was photographed all smiles while exiting a florist shop in England’s capital where she now lives. Janet, whose life was showcased in the new tell-all documentary on Lifetime and A&E, was dressed in a casual black sweatshirt and matching sweatpants. She also rocked a gray scarf, a black head scarf, black sunglasses, and a pair of white sneakers.
CELEBRITIES
Audacy

Audacy

55K+
Followers
54K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy