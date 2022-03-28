Phil Collins and Genesis gave fans an emotional goodbye at final show
Genesis said farewell to the stage this weekend after 55 years as a band.
The group, consisting of Phil Collins , Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks played their last show together as they wrapped their farewell tour The Last Domino? in London. “Tonight is a very special night,” Collins expressed to the crowd. “It’s the last stop of our tour. And it’s the last show for Genesis… After tonight we’ve all got to get real jobs.”
The group originally formed in 1967 with singer, Peter Gabriel , leading the charge but he surprised fans with an exit from the group in 1975.
Gabriel was present at last night’s final show and Collins teased him from stage saying he was possibly the one shouting for “Supper’s Ready.”
Genesis Final Show Setlist
Behind the Lines / Duke’s End
Turn It On Again
Mama
Land of Confusion
Home By the Sea
Second Home By the Sea
Fading Lights
The Cinema Show
Afterglow
That’s All
The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway
Follow You Follow Me
Duchess
No Son of Mine
Firth of Fifth
I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe)
Domino
Throwing It All Away
Tonight Tonight Tonight
Invisible Touch
Encore
I Can’t Dance
Dancing With the Moonlight Knight
Carpet Crawlers
