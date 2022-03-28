ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Mother admits using car to try to move protester while on school run

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PfP3o_0erwkddz00

A mother has admitted using her Range Rover to try to move an Insulate Britain protester who was blocking the road while she was on the school run.

Sherrilyn Speid, 35, of Grays, Essex, pleaded guilty to a charge of dangerous driving when she appeared at Southend Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

She had been at the wheel of her black Range Rover Sport when she came across an Insulate Britain protest in Grays at about 8.30am on October 13 2021.

The scene was caught on camera by a passer-by and heavily-bleeped footage was shown in court.

Prosecutor Ashley Petchey said there were three protesters sitting across the road and queues of traffic had built up behind them.

Clearly this was an incident where there was a risk, even if no injury was caused

Speid got out of her vehicle and “remonstrated” with the demonstrators, the court heard.

A woman is seen telling the protesters they must “move out of the way now” and “my son needs to go to school and I need to go to work”.

She also says: “My son is 11 and he needs to go to school.”

Of the dangerous driving count, Mr Petchey said: “It is not an excessive speed as the driver was using the brakes quite heavily.

“This is done on two occasions.

“The Range Rover stops very close to the female protester.”

Mr Petchey said the dangerous driving meant that injury could have been caused.

He said: “Clearly this was an incident where there was a risk, even if no injury was caused.”

An assault charge against Speid, in which it was alleged that protester Bethany Mogie had been beaten, was dismissed, after the prosecution said it would produce no evidence.

The prosecution said it would ask for £310 in costs and a pre-sentence report was ordered.

Peter Hoche, chairman of the bench, unconditionally bailed Speid to next appear at Basildon Magistrates’ Court on May 6 for sentencing.

He also banned Speid from driving by issuing her with an interim driving disqualification.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Range Rover#Protest#School Run
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
BBC

Logan Mwangi: Mum said she'd miss punishing dead son, court told

The mother of Logan Mwangi said she would miss punishing him after the five-year-old was found dead in a river, a court heard. Daniel O'Brien took flowers to Angharad Williamson and partner John Cole the day after Logan was found. Angharad Williamson, 30, her partner John Cole, 40, and a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Syrian refugee, 19, who killed veteran, 86, with one punch after the pensioner shouted racist insults at him for smoking cannabis is sentenced to four years in a young offenders' institution for manslaughter

A Syrian refugee who punched an 86-year-old veteran after being subjected to racist insults has been sentenced to four years in a young offenders' institution for manslaughter. Frank Fishwick died in hospital after being hit by Mohammed Al Araaj during a row with the teenager and his friends outside his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Nusayba Umar: Dog breeder guilty of murdering toddler after meeting mother on dating site

An unlicensed dog breeder who shook a 16-month-old baby girl to death just five weeks after meeting her mother on a dating website is facing a life sentence.Kamran Haider, 39, attacked Nusayba Umar, causing catastrophic brain injuries, on 13 September 2019.The girl’s mother, Asiyah Amazir, called 999 and wrongly claimed her daughter had fallen ill on a bus, the Old Bailey heard. Nusayba, who weighed just 17lb, was rushed to hospital but died four days later.Haider had a history of violence, attacking a former girlfriend and abusing her children to “teach them a lesson”.On Monday, a jury found him guilty...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Blind father says he was left 'upset and humiliated' when Wagamamas and Sainsbury's staff asked him to leave with his guide dog because 'animals aren't allowed' while out shopping with his family

A man who is registered blind says he was asked to leave branches of Sainsbury's and Wagamama with his guide dog - because neither venue allow dogs on the premises. Scott Bailey, 33, from Crewe, was visiting London with his wife Amanda and daughters Grace, 15, and Darcey, nine, when he was approached in a Sainsbury's store and later in Wagamamas, both in Paddington, on Tuesday and asked to leave.
PETS
Daily Mail

Lorry driver, 54, is jailed after posing as his dead neighbour for two years and stealing £60,000 of his savings by pretending to be pensioner when he phoned bank

A lorry driver has been jailed after posing as his dead neighbour for two years and stealing £60,000 of his savings by pretending to be the pensioner when he phoned the bank. The court was told when David Traylen, who Dean Thompson 'unofficially cared' for over two decades, died aged 78, it was believed he had no known beneficiaries.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Kidnapper whose girlfriend was left brain damaged has sentence increased

A kidnapper who bundled his girlfriend into a van before she was found seriously injured has had his sentence increased by Court of Appeal judges.Chay Bowskill, 20, of Syston, Leicestershire, picked up Angel Lynn and put her back into the van, being driven by his accomplice Rocco Sansome, after she had left it to get away from him in September 2020.The 19-year-old was later found lying seriously injured in the carriageway of the A6 near Loughborough and has been left with permanent brain damage which means she will need care for the rest of her life.Bowskill was locked up for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Cheltenham man, 19, charged with murder after mother found dead

A man has been charged with murder following the death of his mother. Zak O'Neill, 19, of Salamanca Road, Cheltenham, was arrested by police following the discovery of the body of Michelle O'Neill, 47. She was found by relatives at an address in Salamanca Road in the Whaddon area of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Child Q: School apologises for strip-search of black schoolgirl

The governing body of an east London school where a black pupil was strip-searched has publicly apologised for the incident. A safeguarding report found the search of the 15-year-old girl, known as Child Q, was unjustified and racism was "likely" to have been a factor. In a statement the governing...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Mother stabbed to death while children at school

A mother was stabbed to death in Bethnal Green, London, while her children were at school.The alarm was raised at 4.06pm on Thursday after the 40-year-old mother failed to pick her children up from school, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.Officers then attended an address on Globe Road where they found the woman with stab injuries.Despite the best efforts of the London Ambulance Service, she was pronounced dead at the scene.It is heartbreaking that yet another woman has been killedDetective Chief Inspector Laurence SmithShe has yet to be formally identified, although her next of kin have been informed.A post-mortem...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
126K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy