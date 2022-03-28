Dean Unruh

Feb. 4, 1936 - March 20, 2022. Deane W. Peters Sr., age 86, passed away peacefully in his sleep early on March 20, 2022. He is now reunited with his beloved wife, Nancy, and with his son, Deane Jr., and with all of his siblings. He is the dear father...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- The USD women's run in the NCAA Tournament was historic as the Coyotes reached their first ever Sweet 16. The players and coaches weren't the only ones to make the trip south however, as thousands of Coyote fans made their way to Wichita.
BROOKINGS — Watertown High School’s boys and girls track teams enjoyed a nice start to their 2022 seasons on Monday during the Ruth Marske Indoor Invitational at the Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex.
Seventeen schools competed in the meet. The Arrows took fifth in the boys division with 57 points and tied for sixth...
Comments / 0