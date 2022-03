EDUCATION: Hamline University (Saint Paul, MN), Marquette University (Milwaukee, WI), Marquette University (Milwaukee, WI) Joseph A. Camilli is a Shareholder in the Madison office of von Briesen & Roper, s.c. Camilli focuses his practice on business and corporate issues, mergers and acquisitions, and employment matters. He received a J.D. from Hamline University School of Law, M.S. in Applied Economics from Marquette University and a B.A. from Marquette University. He resides in Madison.

