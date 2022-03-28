ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Masters Golf Tournament Fast Facts

By CNN Newsource
KEYT
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s a look at the Masters, one of golf’s four major tournaments, along with the US Open, the British Open and the PGA Championship. It is held annually at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. April 7-10, 2022 – The 86th Masters tournament is scheduled...

keyt.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Is Very Ready For The Masters

The Masters are less than two weeks away. The 2022 edition of the legendary major golf tournament is set to begin on Thursday, April 7. The tournament will run through Sunday, April 10. Is Tiger Woods going to play? What will the field be like without Phil Mickelson, who is...
GOLF
CBS Sports

Masters 2022 predictions, golf odds: Picks by same PGA insider who nailed Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson wins

Phil Mickleson is out and Tiger Woods may be in, while Rory McIlroy is trying to make history at the 2022 Masters. Fans are hoping Woods will make his return to competitive golf on Thursday, April 7 at the Masters 2022, but he continues to rehab from a serious car crash just over a year ago. Mickelson, who has donned the green jacket three times, will miss the event at Augusta National Golf Club for the first time since 1994. McIlroy is aiming to join Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan and Gary Player as the only players with a Career Grand Slam. Jon Rahm, four-time major winner Brooks Koepka, three-timer and 2015 Masters champ Jordan Spieth, and 2020 Masters winner Dustin Johnson also are among the star-studded 2022 Masters field.
GOLF
Golf.com

Tour Confidential: Scheffler’s ascent, and Mickelson missing the Masters

Check in every week for the unfiltered opinions of our writers and editors as they break down the hottest topics in the sport, and join the conversation by tweeting us @golf_com. This week, we break down the new world No. 1, the oddities of match play and the first major championship of the year.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Scotland, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Sports
Golf Channel

OWGR update: Scheffler No. 1 in the world; five earn Masters invites

After a T-20 finish at this year’s Farmers Insurance Open, Scottie Scheffler found himself 14th in the Official World Golf Ranking. Since then, he has wins at the WM Phoenix Open, Arnold Palmer Invitational and WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. Three wins in six weeks has vaulted Scheffler to No. 1 in the world for the first time in his career.
AUSTIN, TX
Golf Channel

The field and format for the Augusta National Women's Amateur

The third Augusta National Women’s Amateur takes place this week in Augusta, Georgia, with 72 of the top female players in amateur golf. The field will compete over 54 holes of stroke play. The first two rounds will be contested at Champions Retreat Golf Club on Wednesday and Thursday. The final round will be held at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday.
AUGUSTA, GA
Golf Digest

Masters 2022 picks: The 13 best bets to win at Augusta National

Hello, friends! It's almost time for the Masters—which means it's definitely time to start thinking about betting on the Masters. The field is nearly set (Tiger, you going to tee it up?) and odds have been posted and tweaked following a busy stretch of golf that included Cameron Smith's win at the Players Championship. Let's hope we see slightly better weather in Augusta than we did at TPC Sawgrass, and let's get to our weekly ranking of best bets (odds from DraftKings) to slip on the green jacket this year.
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arnold Palmer
Person
Jack Nicklaus
Person
Darla Moore
The Augusta Chronicle

Alexa Pano riding momentum ahead of third Augusta National Women's Amateur start

One could argue it isn't springtime in Augusta until Alexa Pano comes to town. Coming off the 2022 Junior Invitational at Sage Valley, the 17-year-old is preparing to make her third Augusta National Women's Amateur start. Pano also was part of the inaugural girls' field for the Junior Invitational, and it served as a nice primer before she tees it up at Champions Retreat.
AUGUSTA, GA
InsideHook

Is Tiger Woods Actually Going to Play at the Masters at Augusta National?

As Duke and head coach Mike Krzyzewski attempt to put a storybook ending on his legendary coaching career in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, another you-can’t-make-this-stuff-up sports story may be unfolding. Listed on the field list for the Masters (unlike Phil Mickelson) next week, Tiger Woods traveled to...
GOLF
WKRG News 5

Cantlay, Schauffele pair up in Zurich Classic of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Patrick Cantlay, the 2021 FedExCup winner ranked fifth in the world, will pair with 2020 Olympic gold medal winner Xander Schauffele, ranked tenth, to give the 2022 Zurich Classic another team of top-10 players, announced Steve Worthy, CEO of the Fore!Kids Foundation, producer of the tournament. “With Patrick and Xander our field […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf World#Masters Tournament#Golf Course#The Masters#The Pga Championship#Japanese#Par
Daily Mail

Is Tiger on the prowl again at Augusta? Golf legend Woods raises hopes over a sensational and surprise Masters return with the five-time winner 'set to play a practice round at the course TODAY after jetting in from his home in Florida'

Tiger Woods has raised hopes that he could make a sensational return to the Masters after it was revealed that he is set to play a practice round at Augusta National today. Speculation has mounted that Woods may stun the sporting world by featuring in the season's first major, and it looks to have reached fever pitch after recent events.
GOLF
CBS Sports

2022 Masters predictions, odds: Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Will Zalatoris picks from top model

The 2022 Masters begins Thursday, April 7 at Augusta National, and without a singular dominant force in the world of golf, there are dozens of players in the 2022 Masters field with a legitimate opportunity for a green jacket. Patrick Cantlay won the FedEx Cup and was the PGA Tour Player of the Year last season, but the No. 4 player in the Official World Golf Ranking still doesn't have a major championship after turning 30 earlier this month. Cantlay was the low amateur at Augusta National in 2012 and could bring his career full circle with a win at the Masters 2022.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Has Message For Bryson DeChambeau

With the Masters just around the corner, Paige Spiranac has decided to call out Bryson DeChambeau for an old comment he made about Augusta National. “Remember when Bryson called Augusta National a par 67,” Spiranac tweeted on Tuesday. “Good times.”. In 2020, DeChambeau claimed that Augusta National was...
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy