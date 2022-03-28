Masters Golf Tournament Fast Facts

Phil Mickleson is out and Tiger Woods may be in, while Rory McIlroy is trying to make history at the 2022 Masters. Fans are hoping Woods will make his return to competitive golf on Thursday, April 7 at the Masters 2022, but he continues to rehab from a serious car crash just over a year ago. Mickelson, who has donned the green jacket three times, will miss the event at Augusta National Golf Club for the first time since 1994. McIlroy is aiming to join Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan and Gary Player as the only players with a Career Grand Slam. Jon Rahm, four-time major winner Brooks Koepka, three-timer and 2015 Masters champ Jordan Spieth, and 2020 Masters winner Dustin Johnson also are among the star-studded 2022 Masters field.

