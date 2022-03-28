ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graham County, AZ

Graham County authorities continue search for girl missing more than a week

knau.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities in Graham County are still searching for a 12-year-old girl who’s been missing for more than a week. Sheriff’s officials say Betty Taylor was last seen in Safford on Sunday,...

www.knau.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJCL

Missing in South Carolina: Authorities searching for 16-year-old girl who disappeared

YORK, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. Liberty Brown-Ervin, 16, was last seen at her home in York on Friday. According to the York County Sheriff's Office, her mother found two letters from her and investigators believe she could possibly be in the Charleston area.
YORK, SC
KXRM

EPSO searching for missing girl and her mother

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who may be with her mother who does not have legal custody. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to locate Kaydence Reaume. She is 5’2” tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has blonde hair […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Suspect left drug rehab facility the day of fatal crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman facing several charges reportedly left a drug rehab facility the day she allegedly killed a man on Ina Road early Monday, March 14. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Lia Felix Lara, 35, faces charges of second-degree murder, leaving the scene of a fatality and DUI. She is being held on a $500,000 bond.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Safford, AZ
Graham County, AZ
Crime & Safety
County
Graham County, AZ
Safford, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
The Independent

Search for missing three-month-old boy continues after teenage girl believed to have been with him is found

Police have updated their Amber Alert for a missing baby in Milwaukee after the teenager they’d believed was with him was found – without the baby.Three-month-old Anthony Crudup Jr is still missing. Police say he was last seen on Wednesday around 12:30am, “possibly with Vonaisha Washington,” a 15-year-old girl who “has no relationship to Anthony.”Later that morning, Milwaukee police said they’d located Vonaisha, but not Anthony. Police now say Vonaisha had nothing to do with the baby’s disappearance.“It was determined she was not involved,” the Milwaukee Police Department told The Independent. “We continue to seek an unknown 15-year-old female with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Remains of girl found in desert and dubbed ‘Little Miss Nobody’ identified 62 years later

The punishing heat of the Arizona desert in mid-summer served as the backdrop for a chilling discovery in 1960; the partially buried remains of a little girl. Believed by police to be between the ages of three and six-years-old, the girl's remains were likely buried for two weeks before they were discovered in Sand Creek Wash near Congress, Arizona. After she was exhumed from the desert, investigators set about to identify her. For 62 years, the little girl has been referred to as "Little Miss Nobody." On Tuesday she was finally identified as Sharon Lee Gallegos, who was abducted from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Sacramento Bee

Wife turns in husband after finding video of him molesting granddaughter, GA cops say

A Georgia man has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation after his wife found videos of him abusing their 5-year-old granddaughter, according to Augusta authorities. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the couple’s home early on Sunday, March 13, to investigate a sexual assault, authorities wrote in a police report obtained by McClatchy News.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betty White
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Missing man found dead near Pima County hospital

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 62-year-old man who recently went missing was found dead near the hospital he was last seen at, according to Pima County sheriff’s deputies. Brian Hamm was last seen alive when he was discharged from Northwest hospital on Thursday, March 17. Deputies said he was found dead near the hospital early Monday, March 21.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Crime#Tennis Shoes#Sheriff
San Angelo LIVE!

Driver Killed in Early Morning Crash Identified as 21-Year-Old

SAN ANGELO, TX- The San Angelo Police Department has issued a statement on the fatal crash at 2800 South Bryant Boulevard. The following is a statement from the San Angelo Police Department:. On March 14, 2022 at approximately 2:45a.m. San Angelo Police were dispatched to a single vehicle accident in...
SAN ANGELO, TX
8 News Now

Police: Missing man found dead in desert

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The discovery of a missing man’s human remains were found in a desert area on Thursday, according to Bullhead City police in Arizona. Investigators said evidence at the scene indicated the remains were that of Felipe Calderon Zamora, 39, who was reported missing by his family in July. Official identification and […]
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Herald and News

Police dog sniffs out crystal meth, two men arrested

Two men face drug trafficking charges after a police dog named Trapper sniffed out suspected crystal meth in a car, according to police. The K-9 cop helped police discover the alleged methamphetamine during a search on March 19. Luis Pacheco-Lopez, 40 of Medford, and Daniel Velarde-Medrano of Huntington Park, California,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Island Packet Online

Man vanished in Washington more than 40 years ago. Now DNA helped identify his remains

A Minnesota man had been in Washington state for a “short time” when he went missing in 1977. For more than 40 years, no one knew what happened to him — until now. The Kittitas County Coroner’s Office in Washington just identified remains found in 1978 as those of the man who disappeared: Donald Grant Anderson, according to a news release.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy