NFL

Andy Reid's shirt is once again the hit of the NFL's owners meetings

By 610 Staff
610 Sports Radio
610 Sports Radio
 1 day ago

There are few sports traditions as hallowed as Andy Reid's casual wardrobe. In a world full of generic and boring quarter zips, Reid's trail blazing choices have consistently garnered the widespread praise they rightfully deserve. That was the case again on Monday at the NFL's owners meetings, where league officials are meeting in South Florida. Behold:

This has been your Andy Reid Shirt update. Stay tuned into 610 Sports for all things Andy Reid Shirts.

