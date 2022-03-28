Buffalo Bills land $1.4 billion deal for new stadium, $850 million from taxpayers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WROC) — The deal is done and the Buffalo Bills will be getting a new stadium, ensuring the NFL franchise stays in Western New York for decades to come.

The Bills, New York State, and Erie County announced Monday a joint public-private agreement for a new $1.4 billion stadium in Orchard Park.

Officials from Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office announced a $600 million investment from the state and a $250 million investment from Erie County. The dollar amount is considered to be the largest public commitment for an NFL facility, with the Bills and the league picking up the rest of the cost.

“I went into these negotiations trying to answer three questions – how long can we keep the Bills in Buffalo, how can we make sure this project benefits the hard-working men and women of Western New York and how can we get the best deal for taxpayers?” Governor Hochul said. “I’m pleased that after months of negotiations, we’ve come out with the best answers possible – the Bills will stay in Buffalo for another 30 years, the project will create 10,000 union jobs and New Yorkers can rest assured that their investment will be recouped by the economic activity the team generates.”

A press release from the governor’s office Monday said the share of public financing is reduced from previous stadium deals.

They say the 1973 construction of Highmark Stadium was 100% publicly financed, as was the 1998 renovation and training facility. They say 73% of the 2013 renovation was publicly financed, adding that the deal announced Monday includes 60.7% of public financing, which they say is “well below other recent NFL stadium deals in comparable markets.”

According to state officials, the economic and tax impacts generated from the tam and this 30-year commitment for the Bills to remain in Buffalo “will support more than 100% of the public share of the new stadium cost.”

“We took another step today to solidify our collective goal of constructing a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park,” team owners Terry and Kim Pegula said in a statement. “We are grateful for the time, efforts, and unwavering commitment made by Governor Hochul and her team throughout this process. While there are a few more yards to go before we cross the goal line, we feel our public-private partnership between New York State, Erie County led by County Executive Mark Poloncarz, and the National Football League will get us there.”

The figure was revealed as the Bills prepared to present their stadium proposal at league owners meetings in Florida. Owners were scheduled to vote on the proposal as well as approve granting the Bills what’s called a $200 million G4 loan to go toward construction costs.

Under the G4 program rules, Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula would be required to at least match the loan.

According to state officials, the 30-year agreement includes the construction of a new stadium with at least 60,000 seats in Orchard Park. Officials say the team will begin the design phase of the project immediately.

The NFL’s $200 million contributions were already factored in as part of the funding package for the proposed 60,000-plus seat facility to be built across the street from the Bills current stadium in Orchard Park.

The $850 million of taxpayer commitment would represent about 63% of the projected cost of construction. Though high, it is lower than the 73% the state and county have historically committed to the team for construction and capital costs since the Bills were established in 1960.

The Bills are seeking to replace their existing facility which opened in 1973 and was deemed too expensive to renovate. A state study in November pegged renovation costs at $862 million.

With approval, the Bills project the new facility could be built in time for the start of the 2026 season. The Bills’ existing lease with the state and county runs through July 2023. According to the governor’s office, all parties will begin negotiating on extending the team’s current lease that expires next year.

According to the governor’s office, the new stadium will represent the “largest construction project in Western New York history.” State officials say the stadium construction is projected to create approximately 10,000 jobs and will be made using union labor.

“The Buffalo Bills are ingrained in the heart and soul of every Western New Yorker,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said in a statement Monday. “It was essential that we entered into an agreement that ensured the team stayed in Buffalo, but was also a fair deal for the people of Erie County and New York. That is exactly the agreement that has been reached: the Bills will play in Buffalo for the next 30 years; 10,000 building trades union jobs will work on the project; and the county will no longer contribute annual operating and capital expenses, thereby saving county taxpayers tens of millions through the life of the lease. Thank you to Governor Kathy Hochul, as well as Terry and Kim Pegula, for working very hard these past months to reach an equitable agreement for all.”

As part of the deal, Erie County will transfer ownership of the current stadium and adjoining complex — which includes practice facilities and office space — to the state, and the state will own the new stadium and adjoining complex and lease those properties to the Bills.

A part of the agreement announced Monday says if the Bills were to default on the agreement, the state and county have the right to go to court to enforce non-relocation terms.

“We are pleased with the tremendous progress that has been made on a plan that will provide Bills fans the world-class facility they deserve in western New York,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “We appreciate the extraordinary leadership and partnership of Governor Hochul, Senator Schumer, and Erie County Executive Poloncarz. We will continue to work closely with them and the Pegulas to make this exciting vision a reality. The Pegulas have continued to demonstrate their commitment to Buffalo, a market that has supported the NFL for generations. This new stadium will further provide the foundation to help the Bills remain competitive in western New York for decades to come.”

According to Poloncarz, the team will be required to demolish the current stadium once the new one is operational. State officials say the new stadium will also be able to be used for civic purposes, such as vaccination delivery, election operations, or emergency response, if necessary.

Before the deal is finalized, the New York State Legislature will need to approve the funding in the upcoming budget, and then the Erie County Legislature will also need to approve the funding.

