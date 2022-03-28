ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Buffalo Bills land $1.4 billion deal for new stadium, $850 million from taxpayers

By Matt Driffill, The Associated Press
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qv1mu_0erwioHY00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WROC) — The deal is done and the Buffalo Bills will be getting a new stadium, ensuring the NFL franchise stays in Western New York for decades to come.

The Bills, New York State, and Erie County announced Monday a joint public-private agreement for a new $1.4 billion stadium in Orchard Park.

Officials from Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office announced a $600 million investment from the state and a $250 million investment from Erie County. The dollar amount is considered to be the largest public commitment for an NFL facility, with the Bills and the league picking up the rest of the cost.

“I went into these negotiations trying to answer three questions – how long can we keep the Bills in Buffalo, how can we make sure this project benefits the hard-working men and women of Western New York and how can we get the best deal for taxpayers?” Governor Hochul said. “I’m pleased that after months of negotiations, we’ve come out with the best answers possible – the Bills will stay in Buffalo for another 30 years, the project will create 10,000 union jobs and New Yorkers can rest assured that their investment will be recouped by the economic activity the team generates.”

A press release from the governor’s office Monday said the share of public financing is reduced from previous stadium deals.

They say the 1973 construction of Highmark Stadium was 100% publicly financed, as was the 1998 renovation and training facility. They say 73% of the 2013 renovation was publicly financed, adding that the deal announced Monday includes 60.7% of public financing, which they say is “well below other recent NFL stadium deals in comparable markets.”

According to state officials, the economic and tax impacts generated from the tam and this 30-year commitment for the Bills to remain in Buffalo “will support more than 100% of the public share of the new stadium cost.”

“We took another step today to solidify our collective goal of constructing a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park,” team owners Terry and Kim Pegula said in a statement. “We are grateful for the time, efforts, and unwavering commitment made by Governor Hochul and her team throughout this process. While there are a few more yards to go before we cross the goal line, we feel our public-private partnership between New York State, Erie County led by County Executive Mark Poloncarz, and the National Football League will get us there.”

The figure was revealed as the Bills prepared to present their stadium proposal at league owners meetings in Florida. Owners were scheduled to vote on the proposal as well as approve granting the Bills what’s called a $200 million G4 loan to go toward construction costs.

Under the G4 program rules, Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula would be required to at least match the loan.

According to state officials, the 30-year agreement includes the construction of a new stadium with at least 60,000 seats in Orchard Park. Officials say the team will begin the design phase of the project immediately.

The NFL’s $200 million contributions were already factored in as part of the funding package for the proposed 60,000-plus seat facility to be built across the street from the Bills current stadium in Orchard Park.

The $850 million of taxpayer commitment would represent about 63% of the projected cost of construction. Though high, it is lower than the 73% the state and county have historically committed to the team for construction and capital costs since the Bills were established in 1960.

The Bills are seeking to replace their existing facility which opened in 1973 and was deemed too expensive to renovate. A state study in November pegged renovation costs at $862 million.

With approval, the Bills project the new facility could be built in time for the start of the 2026 season. The Bills’ existing lease with the state and county runs through July 2023. According to the governor’s office, all parties will begin negotiating on extending the team’s current lease that expires next year.

According to the governor’s office, the new stadium will represent the “largest construction project in Western New York history.” State officials say the stadium construction is projected to create approximately 10,000 jobs and will be made using union labor.

“The Buffalo Bills are ingrained in the heart and soul of every Western New Yorker,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said in a statement Monday. “It was essential that we entered into an agreement that ensured the team stayed in Buffalo, but was also a fair deal for the people of Erie County and New York. That is exactly the agreement that has been reached: the Bills will play in Buffalo for the next 30 years; 10,000 building trades union jobs will work on the project; and the county will no longer contribute annual operating and capital expenses, thereby saving county taxpayers tens of millions through the life of the lease. Thank you to Governor Kathy Hochul, as well as Terry and Kim Pegula, for working very hard these past months to reach an equitable agreement for all.”

As part of the deal, Erie County will transfer ownership of the current stadium and adjoining complex — which includes practice facilities and office space — to the state, and the state will own the new stadium and adjoining complex and lease those properties to the Bills.

A part of the agreement announced Monday says if the Bills were to default on the agreement, the state and county have the right to go to court to enforce non-relocation terms.

“We are pleased with the tremendous progress that has been made on a plan that will provide Bills fans the world-class facility they deserve in western New York,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “We appreciate the extraordinary leadership and partnership of Governor Hochul, Senator Schumer, and Erie County Executive Poloncarz. We will continue to work closely with them and the Pegulas to make this exciting vision a reality. The Pegulas have continued to demonstrate their commitment to Buffalo, a market that has supported the NFL for generations. This new stadium will further provide the foundation to help the Bills remain competitive in western New York for decades to come.”

According to Poloncarz, the team will be required to demolish the current stadium once the new one is operational. State officials say the new stadium will also be able to be used for civic purposes, such as vaccination delivery, election operations, or emergency response, if necessary.

Before the deal is finalized, the New York State Legislature will need to approve the funding in the upcoming budget, and then the Erie County Legislature will also need to approve the funding.

Gov. Hochul press briefing

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

The Associated Press contributed to the reporting in this article.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 1

Related
FanSided

Could Rob Gronkowski be headed to the Buffalo Bills?

Rob Gronkowski could look to play for his hometown Buffalo Bills in 2022 NFL free agency. With Tom Brady having retired from football, that means Tampa Bay Buccaneers free agent tight end Rob Gronkowski could look to join his third NFL team: The Buffalo Bills. Tim Graham of The Athletic...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Look: Josh Allen Has 1-Word Response For Trevon Diggs

On Saturday Trevon Diggs sent Buffalo Bills fans into a panic with his tweet about his brother, Stefon Diggs. “I’ve always wanted to play on the same team as my brother,” Trevon tweeted. “14 to Dallas would be [fire emoji].”. Is it time to panic that Stefon...
NFL
Syracuse.com

Bears GM has two-word response to Bills matching Ryan Bates’ offer sheet

The Buffalo Bills will retain Ryan Bates by matching the offer sheet he signed with the Chicago Bears. On Monday, Bills GM Brandon Beane announced that the team would be bringing their most versatile lineman back in 2022 and beyond. According to Brad Biggs of The Chicago Tribune, it’s a four-year, $17 million deal. The first two years of the contract are fully guaranteed and will pay Bates $8.8 million. A source was able to confirm to Syracuse.com that Bates’ contract was fully guaranteed in year one and year two.
NFL
96.1 The Breeze

Bills Head Coach Only Wants One Thing For The New Stadium In Buffalo

It looks like this is the week we will find out the final agreement for the Buffalo Bills' new stadium here in Western New York. This week NFL owners, General Managers, and head coaches are all down in Florida for the annual NFL meetings and as McDermott was leaving a meeting, he was surrounded by Buffalo media members when one of them asked if the coach had a preference if he wanted an open stadium or a domed one.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
96.1 The Breeze

Spring Snowstorm Could Be On The Way For New York State

It's finally spring, as in, the official start of spring. For anyone in the northeast and New York State, it's been a downright brutal start to 2022 in terms of the weather. It's hard to recall a winter in recent memory that was that cold and that snowy. January and February in particular.
96.1 The Breeze

Why Western New York Will Be The Center of Everything

The world is changing and Western New York is primed to become massively important. Sea levels are rising. Global temperatures are climbing. Places along ocean coasts are becoming ever more dangerous to live next to. The southern and midwest United States continues to get hammered by hotter and extremely dangerous weather. Drought, wildfires, tornados, hurricanes… it’s not pretty.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New, Unbelievable Camping Site Available in Western New York

If you are looking for a new camping site this summer, this might be a perfect new spot for you! Take a look at this new and up-to-date pavilion that is available to rent starting this year for any of your needs. There are 3, full hookups for campsites, but also an extremely beautiful pavilion you can rent out for your special occasions.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Roger Goodell
Person
Kim Pegula
Bradenton Herald

Buffalo Bills Stadium Update: Still Some Obstacles to Clear

As the April Fool's Day deadline to submit the New York State budget looms for governor Kathy Hochul, funding for the Buffalo Bills' proposed new stadium remains a tricky political proposition. The NFL's owners won't present a problem. They are expected to vote unanimously this week at the league meetings...
NFL
96.1 The Breeze

Here’s What The New Bills Stadium Could Look Like

If you didn't hear the news on Monday, the Buffalo Bills will have a brand new stadium coming to Orchard Park. The Bills, Erie County and New York State reached an agreement on a 30-year lease for an open-air stadium to be built across from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. The expected completion for the new stadium is 2026, which means four more seasons to be played at Highmark Stadium.
NFL
Power 93.7 WBLK

New Bills Stadium Info For Season Ticket Holders

Today is a day that Buffalo Bills fans have been wanting and hoping for. A brand new stadium agreement that assures the Bills will stay in Buffalo for years, decades even, to come. The Bills, Erie County and New York State have agreed on a new Bills stadium that will...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#Nys#The Bills In Buffalo#Western New York#New Yorkers
2 On Your Side

Carucci Take2: Stadium deal win-win for Bills, WNY

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — This isn’t about the money, though the money was, is and ALWAYS will be the main point in any discussion about a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills. This isn’t about which politician helped her or his popularity with her/his constituents, though Gov. Kathy Hochul and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz milked every bit of their respective announcements of the stadium deal agreement Monday to congratulate themselves for a job well done.
NFL
On3.com

NFL owner gives surprising take on potential overtime rule change

Although New York Giants co-owner John Mara would like to see the NFL change its overtime rule, he isn’t counting on it. After it was reported Friday the league was considering two proposals to change the rules, Mara spoke with ESPN and said he is “not confident” it will receive the necessary 24 votes from team owners.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy