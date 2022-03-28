Belichick addresses the Patriots' coaching staff and quiet offseason at the NFL meetings

If there’s one thing New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick loves it’s speaking with the media. Given his, shall we say, interesting relationship with local media, and the infrequency with which he engages the media publicly when not obligated in-season, it makes each and every appearance a big deal. So when he took to the microphone to speak with reporters for the first time this offseason while attending the 2022 NFL League Meetings in West Palm Beach, Florida, plenty of people were paying attention.

As far as Belichick saying something while giving reporters nothing, delivering some light insight, firing off some one liners and producing potentially meme-worthy images .

Belichick doesn’t always speak at the league meetings, and this is a pivotal time in the evolution of the Patriots, now under his guidance for a 23rd season, hence the elevated level of interest. Belichick has been seen consorting with Matt Patricia at the meetings, and arrived this morning with Vice President of Media Relations Stacey James and director of football administration Berj Najarian.

Curious abounds on a number of fronts in Foxborough. Here are some highlights:

*On naming an offensive or defensive coordinator for the 2022 season Belichick was in midseason form : “I’m not big on titles. We have jobs to do. We’ll do the jobs."

*When asked who will be calling plays on offense this season, Belichick replied while smiling, “Well, we don’t have to call any for a while."

*When discussing the development of second year QB Mac Jones Belichick said the idea is to tailor the offense around Mac’s strengths, adding that he and Patricia and Joe Judge are all likely to work with Mac Jones this season. He also mentioned Jones and linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley as far as emerging young leaders on the team.

*On the idea that this season’s free agency approach differs greatly from last offseason? “Spent a lot of money last year," Belichick told reporters . "Those guys are all young. They’re under contract."

*Always quite the appreciator of the game and those who contribute to it, Belichick spoke glowingly of the late John Clayton of ESPN, calling him, “a great ambassador for the game."

*Speaking of contributions, Belichick offered glowing praise for his longest tenured Patriot, special teams ace and team captain Matthew Slater, comparing his special teams play to Tom Brady on offense and Lawrence Taylor on defense.

*Belichick also refused to revisit the benching of Malcolm Butler, now back with the team, in Super Bowl 52, calling it “ old news ." And said of director of player personnel Matt Groh: “He’s as good s anybody we’ve had in that position."

Plenty of nuggets, plenty to chew on. Many of these bits of information will likely be dissected and analyzed intensely over the coming weeks as free agency marches into its second wave and the NFL Draft is but a month away.