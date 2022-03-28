American Red Cross Celebrates 2022 Local Heroes Including Fire Chief of Morris
The American Red Cross of Greater Chicago announces the 2022 class of heroes – individuals who have gone above and beyond in their efforts to build and maintain better communities, and who have made a lasting impact on others in the process. Two of the thirteen heroes this year come from...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Red Cross of Wisconsin reports it has helped more than 1,000 people so far this year because of fires. The agency is encouraging families to make a fire escape plan using these steps. One - Alert everyone in your home to the fire. Two -...
KINGSTON, Okla. — The American Red Cross is helping the victims of the tornado in Kingston. The organization still has a shelter open at the Kingston High School Multi-Purpose Center at 400 Northeast 23rd Street in Kingston. In a statement, the American Red Cross said that alongside their community...
On Wednesday, March 23, the Boston community is going to recognize people who have done extraordinary things in service of others. It's all part of the 2nd annual Boston Heroes Breakfast being held by the American Red Cross of Massachusetts. Local heroes who have shown exceptional humanitarian spirit in eight...
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Vietnam Veterans Day is March 29, and all Americans must take time to thank them for their service and to support them in every way possible. Wreaths Across America Radio this week announced it will air the first in a series...
The American Red Cross has resumed testing blood and platelet donations for COVID-19 antibodies in an effort to support treatment of immunocompromised patients. Plasma with a high level of these antibodies can be used to treat COVID-19 patients with weakened immune systems. Early in the pandemic, the American Red Cross...
SANDUSKY — The American Red Cross provided assistance to six Sandusky residents over the weekend after three separate house fires damaged residencies. According to a press release from the American Red Cross, the organization provided lodging, clothing and food to five adults and one child after a string of house fires in the city.
Funds raised by the #LightTheWorld Giving Machines this past Christmas are being distributed to more than 40 charities in the United States and five global agencies, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced this week. Latter-day Saint Charities and representatives of the five global organizations came together at...
PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) – Employees of the American Red Cross could walk off the job at the end of this month. The Teamsters Union has given the Red Cross a 10-day notice to strike. Workers held an "informational rally" Sunday in Portland to bring awareness of the current working...
A fire in Newburgh has left six people homeless. Fire officials say the flames broke out at a home on 449 First St. Monday around 4 p.m. According to the Red Cross, five adults and a two-year-old child were displaced. The agency is helping those impacted. The cause of the...
PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (Nexstar) – The American Red Cross says that the country is facing one of the worst blood shortages in more than a decade. Right now, blood and platelet donations are critically needed to help prevent further delays in medical treatments. Tracy Austin, the Executive Director for the American Red Cross Serving the […]
JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) — Officials in Jeannette have $1 million to spend on local improvement projects.
The cash is from the American Rescue Plan, and city leaders already have a wish list, which is 26 items long with each one aimed at improving the quality of life for people in Jeannette.
“Jeannette needs more money for the roads and street,” resident Patrick Lindsey said.
“I would like a playground for the children because there are no recreational facilities for the children,” resident Florence McMurren said.
It just so happens that those things are on the list of items that Jeannette City Council is considering.
“The city of Jeannette was allocated a little under $1 million, $949,768.44, from the American Rescue Plan,” Jeannette C.F.O. Ethan Keedy said.
“We have street paving projects, we have a Sixth Street Bridge project coming up,” Keedy added.
Using public input, Keedy came up with the list. But he wants to make one thing clear.
“Just because the projects are on this list doesn’t mean it’s going to be funded, and just because it’s not on this list doesn’t mean it’s not going to be funded,” Keedy said.
ORLANDO, Fla. — The American Red Cross of Central Florida educated residents on fire safety Saturday. Volunteers teamed up with the Orlando Fire Department to go door-to-door in the Parramore community. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. They were able to install 29 smoke alarms in homes.
Victoria, Texas – Today is National Vietnam Veterans Day. there was a ceremony this morning at Patriot Park to recognize all veterans. Inside Patriot Park, is a pavilion dedicated to Vietnam Veterans. today that pavilion featured a ceremony complete with the pledge of allegiance, a prayer, a flag ceremony, and several speakers. Ernest Montez, president of the Victoria...
'Tis the season where we all start counting down to our summer vacations. I don't know if your family is in the same position as mine is, but the tropical vacation we have been dreaming about is just not in the budget this year. We may not be hitting a cruise ship or the Caribbean anytime soon, but that's okay because I just discovered a taste of the tropics that is currently awaiting us in Crystal Lake, IL.
In a place people typically dump greasy pizza boxes, smelly trash, and broken TVs, someone left an old laundry basket, lined with a tattered fleece blanket. Inside were six mewling tiny puppies that had been abandoned just a few hours after being born. Fortunately, someone discovered the puppies before it...
