American Red Cross Celebrates 2022 Local Heroes Including Fire Chief of Morris

JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) — Officials in Jeannette have $1 million to spend on local improvement projects. The cash is from the American Rescue Plan, and city leaders already have a wish list, which is 26 items long with each one aimed at improving the quality of life for people in Jeannette. “Jeannette needs more money for the roads and street,” resident Patrick Lindsey said. “I would like a playground for the children because there are no recreational facilities for the children,” resident Florence McMurren said. It just so happens that those things are on the list of items that Jeannette City Council is considering. “The city of Jeannette was allocated a little under $1 million, $949,768.44, from the American Rescue Plan,” Jeannette C.F.O. Ethan Keedy said. “We have street paving projects, we have a Sixth Street Bridge project coming up,” Keedy added. Using public input, Keedy came up with the list. But he wants to make one thing clear. “Just because the projects are on this list doesn’t mean it’s going to be funded, and just because it’s not on this list doesn’t mean it’s not going to be funded,” Keedy said.

JEANNETTE, PA ・ 21 MINUTES AGO