Safe to say Michael McLeod of the New Jersey Devils wasn't happy about the hit. Saturday night, McLeod was trying to catch a pass, and took a high hit from Nick Jensen of the Washington Capitals. The hit was called immediately by the official, but McLeod wanted payback. He threw his gloves as soon as he got upand starting with a couple of hard punches to the side of Jensen's head. After some more scuffling, Jensen would end the fight with a nod. Both got five for fighting. Jensen got the two for elbowing, while McLeod got a minor of his own for roughing.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO