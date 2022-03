The Alabama Democratic Party moved Thursday to boot a U.S. Senate candidate from its ballot after his support of former President Donald Trump came to light. Victor Williams of Fairhope qualified in January to run for Senate as a Democrat and is encouraging Republicans to vote for him in the Democratic primary rather than the Republican primary. Williams has also started democratsfortrump.com website and voiced opposition to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 25 DAYS AGO