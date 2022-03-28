ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

2 teens charged in shooting outside Boston school

By The Associated Press
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I6cRU_0erwgSSM00

BOSTON (AP) — Two teens have been arrested in connection with a shooting outside a Boston school earlier this month that left a teacher and a 17-year-old student injured, police said.

A 17-year-old suspect was arrested last week in Lynn following a brief foot pursuit, police said in a weekend statement. He was also allegedly carrying a 9mm handgun equipped with a laser sight. Police executing a search warrant at his home recovered a .22 caliber handgun with a laser sight, police said.

A 16-year-old suspect turned himself in on Saturday, police said.

They face delinquency charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon as well as several firearms charges, authorities said.

Their names were not made public because of their age.

“The fact that both defendants are juveniles makes this incident all the more sad and makes us all the more resolved to target the flow of guns onto our streets,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden in a statement.

A student and a 31-year-old teacher were in the parking lot of TechBoston Academy on the evening of March 15 on their way to a school state tournament basketball game when they were shot, authorities have said. Both victims were taken to the hospital. Two suspects fled the area on a motor scooter.

The adult victim was identified by the Boston Teachers Union as Khelmon Bethel, who teaches history at the school for sixth through 12th graders.

Police did not disclose a possible motive for the shooting.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lynn, MA
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
thesource.com

Miami Rapper Baby Cino Shot Dead Minutes After Leaving Jail

According to several reports, up-and-coming Miami rapper Baby Cino was shot and killed in a drive-by ambush just moments after walking out of jail. He was 20 years old. Cino, whose real name is Timothy Starks, was released from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Centre last week after being arrested for a gun charge(March 16). The Miami Herald reported that Starks was picked up from jail, and not long after, shooters in another vehicle pumped at least 40 shots into the car Starks was driving. Starks suffered several gunshot wounds, including one to the head.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Austin

School bus driver accused of paying students $5 to swab their cheeks for COVID

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCTI) — A North Carolina school bus driver was suspended after three families said the driver swabbed their children’s mouths and paid them money, telling the children it was a COVID-19 test. An investigation began after an eighth-grader in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District (CMS) reported the...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Firearms#Police#Ap#Techboston Academy#The Boston Teachers Union
NBC Philadelphia

Teen Girls Shot After Young Men Reach Into Their Car, Police Say

Two teenage girls sitting in a car were shot near Temple University’s Liacouras Center after a group of young men tried to reach into their vehicle and a girl in the backseat used pepper spray on the young men, police said. Both teens were in stable condition, Philadelphia Police...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

S. Carolina officer: 'I saw something' before fatal shooting

A small town police officer in South Carolina charged in the fatal on-duty shooting of a man after a five-minute car chase repeatedly told investigators and her boss the man had something in his hand, but she did not know what it was, according to dashboard camera footage.The camera also captured the shooting, showing Hemingway Police Officer Cassandra Dollard, working alone, slipped and fell in a muddy ditch as she approached the man's car as he tried to get out of the passenger door.Dollard ordered him to stay in the car, then fired one shot at close range while...
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

Boston bouncer charged with murder in fatal stabbing of former Marine

March 21 (UPI) -- A Boston bouncer was arrested in the fatal stabbing of a 23-year-old former Marine over the weekend, police announced Monday. Alvaro Larrama, 38, was charged with murder in the death of Daniel Martinez at the Sons of Boston Bar where Larrama worked as a bouncer during St. Patrick's Day festivities on Saturday.
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy