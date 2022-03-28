2 teens charged in shooting outside Boston school

BOSTON (AP) — Two teens have been arrested in connection with a shooting outside a Boston school earlier this month that left a teacher and a 17-year-old student injured, police said.

A 17-year-old suspect was arrested last week in Lynn following a brief foot pursuit, police said in a weekend statement. He was also allegedly carrying a 9mm handgun equipped with a laser sight. Police executing a search warrant at his home recovered a .22 caliber handgun with a laser sight, police said.

A 16-year-old suspect turned himself in on Saturday, police said.

They face delinquency charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon as well as several firearms charges, authorities said.

Their names were not made public because of their age.

“The fact that both defendants are juveniles makes this incident all the more sad and makes us all the more resolved to target the flow of guns onto our streets,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden in a statement.

A student and a 31-year-old teacher were in the parking lot of TechBoston Academy on the evening of March 15 on their way to a school state tournament basketball game when they were shot, authorities have said. Both victims were taken to the hospital. Two suspects fled the area on a motor scooter.

The adult victim was identified by the Boston Teachers Union as Khelmon Bethel, who teaches history at the school for sixth through 12th graders.

Police did not disclose a possible motive for the shooting.

