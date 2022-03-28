Man, 33, fatally shot in Brooklyn, person of interest in custody: NYPD

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police have a person of interest in custody after a man was fatally shot Sunday evening in Brooklyn, according to officials.

At about 6:40 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a man shot in front of 783 Hicks Street in Red Hook.

Upon arrival, authorities discovered 33-year-old Yusef Dinkins with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and arm.

EMS transported him to NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn, where he was pronounced dead.

A firearm was recovered at the scene, and a 20-year-old man was taken into custody, the NYPD said.

An investigation is ongoing.