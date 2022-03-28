ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Man, 33, fatally shot in Brooklyn, person of interest in custody: NYPD

By Kimberly Dole
1010WINS
1010WINS
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Tpun_0erwfPqO00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police have a person of interest in custody after a man was fatally shot Sunday evening in Brooklyn, according to officials.

At about 6:40 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a man shot in front of 783 Hicks Street in Red Hook.

Upon arrival, authorities discovered 33-year-old Yusef Dinkins with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and arm.

EMS transported him to NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn, where he was pronounced dead.

A firearm was recovered at the scene, and a 20-year-old man was taken into custody, the NYPD said.

An investigation is ongoing.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PIX11

Man shot, killed while trying to hide in Brooklyn bodega: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A gunman shot and killed a man inside a Brooklyn bodega late Thursday night, police said Friday. The victim, Adiyb Ramkissoon, 30, was running from the suspect and ducked into the bodega on St. Johns Place in Crown Heights around 11:30 p.m., police said. The suspect followed him inside and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man shot in the head in Brooklyn deli

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 29-year-old man was shot in the head inside a Brooklyn deli on Sunday. He was taken from the store to a hospital in critical condition after the shooting, which happened around 5 p.m. on Pitkin Avenue near Wyona Street, an NYPD spokesman said. The man was in critical […]
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Video Shows NYC Group Brutally Beat 13-Year-Old Girl as Others Film and Even Cheer

An attack on a 13-year-old girl in the Bronx was caught on surveillance camera, with a crew of people seen brutally beating the girl as they stole her shoes and cellphone. The video, obtained exclusively by NBC New York, shows a group of people attacking the girl, leaving her battered, bruised and traumatized. Witnesses can be seen standing around and watching the attack, recording with their smartphones — one even applauded.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Red Hook, NY
insideedition.com

New York Mom Found Dead in Bin on Sidewalk After Cousin Allegedly Killed Her Is Mourned by Loved Ones

A young Manhattan mother who was found dead in the Bronx on Friday is being remembered as someone who “wore her heart on her sleeve.”. Nisaa Walcott, 35, suffered bruises and fractures that authorities said were consistent with being strangled. Her body was found in a clear plastic bin on a Bronx sidewalk. Police believe she was pinned down and choked, according to court documents obtained by the New York Post. Her ankles were bound as well.
BRONX, NY
Daily Mail

Bronx judge rules case of teen rapper and Crips member, 16,'who shot an NYPD cop' should be tried in FAMILY COURT because police were 'illegally searching him when his gun accidentally went off'

A Bronx judge has ruled to move the case of 16-year-old drill rapper Camrin 'C Blu' Williams from an adult criminal court to Family Court, after accusing a police officer of providing 'unreliable' testimony that 'had no value' about the night the teen allegedly shot a cop during a scuffle.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
PIX11

Woman punched multiple times in unprovoked subway attack: NYPD

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (PIX11) – Two men punched a woman in the face multiple times in an unprovoked attack on a subway train in Brooklyn, the NYPD said. The assault happened on March 2 at 5:25 p.m., police said. While on a soundbound A train approaching the Jay Street subway station, a 28-year-old woman was approached […]
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Nyu Langone#Person Of Interest#Police#Ems
PIX11

Bronx man arrested for rape of woman inside apartment building: NYPD

FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) – Police have arrested the man who allegedly choked a woman unconscious and then raped her at an apartment building in the Bronx, the NYPD said. Jason Dickerson, 34, of the Bronx, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with attempted murder and rape, police said. Dickerson is accused of raping a […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS New York

NYPD: Prominent attorney stabbed to death in Queens office

NEW YORK -- A prominent immigration attorney was killed in Flushing, Queens on Monday.Police sources say the suspect was his client.CBS2's Thalia Perez spoke with friends of the victim.Ai Wang brought flowers to lay at the office door of her friend of more than 30 years. Wang was among at least a dozen who turned out Monday afternoon after learning Li, 66, was stabbed to death. "We've become very good friends and he's such a nice man. He's a very, very nice man. He helped all of our friends," Wang said. Police said Li was stabbed in the neck and back at his...
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Man throws hot coffee in Brooklyn store employee’s face, police say

BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man threw hot coffee in an employee’s face on Friday after being prevented from leaving the Brooklyn store without paying for his order, according to police. The suspect went inside a 7-Eleven at Brighton Beach Avenue, opened a bag of donuts, ate one of them and served himself coffee […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man shot on Brooklyn subway platform

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was shot in the torso during a dispute on a Brooklyn subway station platform on Sunday afternoon, police said. The 29-year-old victim was shot while on the Manhattan-bound C train platform at the Shepherd Avenue Station around 3:40 p.m., officials said. He was taken to a hospital […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Teen shot in doorway of Brooklyn building: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police launched a manhunt this week for two suspects involved in a shooting that injured a 16 year old in Brooklyn. The incident — shown in the video above — happened on Monday just before 9 p.m., police said. The teen boy was opening a door to a building in […]
BROOKLYN, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy