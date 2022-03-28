ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, IL

Intermediate Addition On Schedule; Will Serve As Mercer County Junior High Next School Year

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe addition project on schedule at the Mercer County Intermediate School in Aledo, which will become the district’s junior high...

wrmj.com

CBS Denver

Erin Kane Chosen To Serve As Next Douglas County School Superintendent

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — The Douglas County Board of Education chose Erin Kane to be the school district’s superintendent after several hours of discussion Tuesday night. Kane served as interim superintendent for the district in 2016 and has worked in the district for 10 years as executive director of schools for American Academy charter schools. She was on of two finalists for the job. The other was Danny Winsor. It comes more than a month after the board, ruled by a conservative majority, fired superintendent Corey Wise. That move sparked protest from teachers and students. RELATED: Douglas County School Board Votes 4-3 To Oust Superintendent Corey Wise School board director Becky Myers highlighted Kane’s previous work with teachers and parents as a plus for the district. “She’s done the job before,” Myers said. “She’s strong; she has a proven track record having done this position before. She knows what it will take to do this job. During her time as interim superintendent, she visited every school.” The school board is also in the middle of a lawsuit for allegedly violating the state’s open meeting law earlier this year. The district has more than 63,000 students.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO

