Four teens are facing second-degree murder charges in the death of 73-year-old Linda Frickey after dragging her behind her car the teens were trying to carjack in New Orleans. According to LOCAL12, a 17-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl, and two 15-year-old girls took the elderly woman’s vehicle, speeding off while she was still in a […]

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO