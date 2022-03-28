Mankato couple worries about family in Ukraine as war continues

No, this isn't our annual story about farms in Iowa and Kansas making Minnesota smell like poop. This is an entirely different stench, which is apparently coming from a waterway in rural Minnesota. This stink pond, known as the Millpond (connected to the Crow River) is causing an "awful smell"...
Somebody went on Reddit to pose the question, "What city in your state does everyone in the state dunk on?" Needless to say the post went crazy and there was a lot of comments from people all over the United States. If you're not sure what "dunked on" means, according to Urban Dictionary it means:
Huge Arrow On Cottage Grove, Minnesota Farm Was Modern Technology For Mail. According to a story by Seth Hardmeyer, Cottage Grove, Minnesota is home to proof there was a time before pilots could use GPS, radio, and even radar. So how did they know where they were going, and how did they stay on course?
A group of Attleboro residents are continuing to peacefully protest the Russian war against Ukraine, which has been going on for about a month. People gathered with signs to show their support for Ukraine in Downtown Attleboro on Sunday. A similar protest was held two weeks ago. Organizers said they...
Worshippers at the Resurrection Byzantine Catholic Parish in Smithtown are saying extra prayers Sunday for the church's pastor, who is Ukrainian and whose family and friends are still in the war zone. Father Vladyslav Budash grew up in the northern Ukraine city of Chernihiv which is currently under siege by...
A couple are trying to give the Ukrainian surrogate mother of their baby a safe home in the UK. Heather and Mark Easton, from Rugby, Warwickshire, returned from Kyiv with baby Sophie two weeks before Russia invaded the country. They have found a sponsor for Vita Lysenko and her family...
Zaynab Mohamed, 24, is running to represent District 63 in the state Senate, which includes the southeast corner of Minneapolis, the eastern part of Richfield, and Fort Snelling. A resident of Minneapolis, Zaynab has served as a community advocacy manager for the Council on American-Islamic Relations in Minnesota. She is also a policy aide for Minneapolis City Councilmember Jason Chavez.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota is launching a new online program to provide free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests. Starting today, Minnesotans can order two test kits per home for a total of four tests via mn.gov/covid19. The state has secured 500,000 of the test kits and will make them...
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - St John the Baptist Catholic Church joined many other diocese in the world while they said a prayer for Ukraine concerning the conflict overseas. ”Well we all have had great pain and concern about what is happening in Ukraine. We have watched it unfold and it seems almost powerless to change what’s happening there,” St. John the Baptist Catholic Church pastor, Father John Kunz said.
Health & Biomedical Sciences Summit to address mental health. Updated: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:28 AM CDT.
Waseca Public Schools is getting over $9,500 from Statewide Health Improvement Partnership to put toward mental health support for the district. City of Mankato moves closer to implementing body cameras. Updated: 35 minutes ago. Mankato City Council and Mankato Public Safety begin the process of choosing a company to bring...
The Cougars take the court in the third-place game Saturday against Princeton. Mankato YWCA hosting 21-day Stand Against Racism campaign. The Mankato YWCA is hosting a free online 21-day challenge to provide the community with resources about racial justice. Minnesota Zoo’s 12-year-old Amur tiger dies. Updated: 6 hours ago.
WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Friday, Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s office announced Tyler Jacob, a Winona-native detained in Russia during the invasion of Ukraine, has been released from Russian Custody. Jacob had been living in Ukraine and according to his family, had been unjustly detained by Russian forces. Jacob left...
