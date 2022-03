VINING, Minn. (WCCO) — It takes about 30 seconds to drive through the town of Vining. But during that 30 seconds, there’s a lot to see. In this week’s Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen shows us why travelers have made this small town a destination. Tucked away in the middle of Otter Tail County, the population sign says Vining has less than 100 people. “Everybody knows one another,” said Ken Nyberg. But if you were to factor in all of the town’s “other residents,” then the population would more than double. The big foot sculpture on the west side of town is the brainchild of Nyberg....

12 DAYS AGO