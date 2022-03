NEWARK, N.J. -- Jack Hughes said he looks forward to the day when the New Jersey Devils are consistently in contention for a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. "I'm in my third year now and I want to be playing important hockey down the stretch," the 20-year-old center said. "It's frustrating where we're at, but at the same time, we've dealt with a lot of things this year and I think we still have made positive strides. We've beaten some really good hockey teams and hopefully next year we can get back to it, but we still have games left and we should keep trying to win them and keep pushing it."

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO