Video Games

PlayStation's Game Pass rival service could be announced this week — what we know

By Darragh Murphy
laptopmag.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSony's long-rumored Project Spartacus is set to take PlayStation to new heights with a subscription service to rival Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass, and it may finally be unveiled this week. According to a Bloomberg report, Sony is preparing to unveil the new gaming subscription service as soon as this...

www.laptopmag.com

