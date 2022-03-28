ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. stocks market opens mostly lower Monday with Russia-Ukraine war in focus

By Christine Idzelis
 1 day ago
U.S. benchmarks opened mostly lower Monday morning, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 down modestly, as the stock market remained focused on developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine war. The Dow

DJIA,

-0.11%

dipped about 0.2% and the S&P 500

SPX,

+0.35%

slipped 0.1%, while technology-laden Nasdaq Composite

COMP,

+0.95%

rose less than 0.1% at the open, according to FactSet data. U.S. President Joe Biden said Saturday that Putin cannot remain in power, but the White House has walked back the remark, insisting regime change in Russia is not U.S. policy.

